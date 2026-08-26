Safe, Healing & Empowered – The World’s Best Women’s Retreats

Wellness and creative retreats have become a popular and powerful way for women to connect with both each other and themselves. The variety and amount of choices are almost endless, however some stand out through unique approaches, stunning environments and quality of services. Truly special, these are some of the world’s best retreats for women.

Mind & Body Complete

Mind & Body Complete creates transformational retreats for women who are feeling overwhelmed, burned out, or simply ready to reconnect with themselves. Rather than offering a packed itinerary, their retreats are intentionally designed to help women slow down, recharge, and return home feeling rested, inspired, and more like themselves again.

The team around founder Shannon Jamail hosts retreats in beautiful destinations including the Texas Hill Country, Tulum Mexico, the Champagne region of France, Italy and more. Each experience blends movement, mindfulness, incredible local food, meaningful connection, local culture, adventure, and plenty of space to breathe. Depending on the retreat, guests may enjoy yoga, meditation, sound healing, horseback experiences, wine and champagne tastings, cultural excursions, creative workshops, spa experiences, and time in nature. Relaxed activities that allow you to connect with the present moment, other women – as well as yourself.

Founder Shannon Jamail has been leading retreats for more than 15 years and has hosted over 100 retreats. She is also the owner of Retreat Ranch in Texas, a 46 acre retreat venue, and the host of The Retreat Leaders Podcast, a top 2% global show, where she teaches other entrepreneurs how to create impactful, profitable retreats. Her wealth of experience in the field shows in the flawless and calm execution of the experiences, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves into breathtaking environments and the company of each other.

Mind & Body Complete’s retreats are the perfect place for women to take a moment to rest, reconnect and immerse themselves into unique locations and experiences.

Once Upon a Script

Once Upon a Script is a women-only screenwriting community creating intimate retreats where creativity, travel, mentorship, and sisterhood come together. Since launching its retreats in 2025, the experiences have taken many forms, from writing cruises and cozy cabin escapes to beautiful villas across Europe.

Each retreat is shaped around its destination, giving writers the opportunity to make meaningful progress on their work while also embracing the beauty, culture, and connection that travel can bring. Dedicated writing time is paired with mentorship from working industry professionals, workshops, feedback, and meaningful connections with other women writers. Some of the most beloved experiences, especially the European retreats, include local markets, wine tastings, and cultural activities.

More than a traditional writing workshop, Once Upon a Script encourages women to make their creativity a priority, take their stories seriously, and become the main character in their own creative journey.

This October 2026, Once Upon a Script will head to Tuscany for its eighth retreat, bringing women writers together in the Italian countryside for writing, mentorship, connection, and creative inspiration.

Founder Mariannjely Marval created the community around the belief that women creatives deserve spaces where their stories, ambitions, and voices are supported. In an industry that has historically been male-dominated and highly competitive, Once Upon a Script is rooted in sisterhood and collaboration over competition.

Its commitment is to continue growing a global community where women storytellers can champion one another, share opportunities, support each other’s voices, and move their stories forward together.

Intimate Roots

Dr. Meg Palubicki is a clinical sexologist, relationship therapist, somatic counselor, educator, founder of Intimate Roots, and board-certified sexologist through the American Board of Sexology.

The renowned retreat facilitator says women’s retreats are so much more than an escape – they are a return.

Women are often praised for how much they can carry: careers, relationships, caregiving, heartbreak, invisible labor – and the emotional temperature of every room they enter. But being capable of carrying it does not mean the body was designed to carry it indefinitely.

A meaningful women’s retreat is more than a beautiful location or temporary escape. It is an intentional interruption, a place to slow down, step outside familiar roles, and notice what the body has been communicating beneath the noise.

Dr. Meg Palubicki has hosted women’s and couples retreats since 2016. In 2026, her women’s experiences, HomeComing and Sacred Wild, offered distinct paths back to the self. HomeComing centered on reconnecting with the parts of a woman buried beneath obligation, survival, and expectation. Sacred Wild invited women to release perfection, reclaim instinct, and remember that authenticity does not require permission.

At Intimate Roots, the retreats are somatic-forward. Somatic work recognizes that stress, trauma, and relational wounds are not held only in our thoughts. They may also appear as shallow breathing, disrupted sleep, digestive distress, numbness, muscle tension, or persistent hypervigilance. Through guided reflection, movement, breath, sensory grounding, education, and safe connection, women learn to listen to their bodies without forcing themselves to “move on.” The goal is not to manufacture a breakthrough. It is to create the conditions in which the body no longer has to remain braced for what comes next.

In fall 2026, Dr. Meg Palubicki will host After the Fog, a women’s retreat for those recovering from narcissistic and emotionally abusive relationships. The experience will focus on releasing survival patterns,rebuilding self-trust, and reclaiming identity after prolonged confusion, manipulation, or disconnection from self.

Sometimes healing begins when a woman stops asking, “How do I become who I was before?” and begins asking, “Who am I allowed to become now?”

Coherence Retreats

Coherence Retreats is a destination women’s retreat company that blends transformational work with adventure travel, community, and connection. Their retreats are for women who want to explore incredible places around the world while also slowing down, reconnecting with themselves, and experiencing meaningful personal growth.

Depending on the destination, Coherence Retreats may include yoga, meditation, breathwork, workshops, women’s circles, sound healing, cultural experiences, nature, and adventure. They strongly believe transformation can be joyful and fun, so their experiences include plenty of time for exploring, laughing, dancing, sharing beautiful meals, and experiencing the destination.

Most of the retreats’ guests come completely solo, allowing for them to surrender to new connections in new surroundings. A lot of intention goes into creating an environment where women feel safe, supported, and welcomed from the moment they arrive. Founder Kimberly Kennedy admits it’s ‘always so special to watch women arrive as strangers and leave with a whole new community’.

What makes Coherence different is that they aren’t just offering a traditional wellness retreat, but also aren’t simply hosting a group vacation. It’s where both worlds come together. One day might include breathwork, yoga, or a powerful women’s circle, while the next could involve hiking through the Andes, going on safari, learning to cook in Tuscany, exploring ancient temples, or sailing along the Nile.

The success speaks volumes: the retreats are sold out across the board for 2026. In 2027, they are taking Coherence to Peru (February 21-27), Guatemala (March 16–22), Morocco (April 18-24), Italy (May 23-28), Greece (July 4-10), Bali (September 5-10), Egypt (October 4-11) and Costa Rica (November 7-13).

Kimberly founded Coherence after traveling to more than 35 countries and experiencing firsthand how deeply travel can change us. As a certified life and success coach, breathwork and meditation facilitator, hypnotherapist, and sound healer, Coherence became a way to bring those two worlds together.

Jennifer Ashley Retreats

For women who spend much of their lives caring for others, slowing down can feel surprisingly difficult. Jennifer Ashley, LCSW, is creating women’s retreats designed to make that pause intentional – a space where women can step away from the demands of everyday life and reconnect with themselves, their bodies and the parts of their lives that may have been asking for attention.

Through Jennifer Ashley Wellness, Jennifer combines her clinical background in trauma-informed psychotherapy with EMDR, somatic practices, Internal Family Systems (IFS), mindfulness, yoga and nature-based practices to create retreats that go beyond the traditional wellness getaway.

Her retreats are designed for adult women who may be navigating life transitions, the effects of past experiences, burnout, relationship patterns, questions of identity or simply a desire to feel more connected and present in their lives. Rather than focusing on “fixing” themselves, participants are invited to slow down, become curious about their experiences and explore what they need in order to feel more grounded and whole. Jennifer’s approach recognizes that healing is not only cognitive – it can involve the body, nervous system, relationships, environment and community.

Her retreats intentionally incorporate opportunities for reflection, movement, rest, connection and time in nature, creating an environment where women can experience both meaningful inner work and the simple joy of being present. Upcoming experiences include intimate women’s healing retreats as well as international retreat experiences that invite participants to explore a destination while also exploring themselves. Jennifer’s vision is rooted in the belief that women do not have to wait until they are completely overwhelmed to prioritize their own wellbeing. Sometimes healing begins with giving yourself permission to step away, breathe, listen inward and remember who you are outside of the roles you carry every day. You can join Jen on one of her two upcoming retreats, as she is hosting her next experience in Puerto Rico in November 2026, and another one in Portugal, in May 2027.