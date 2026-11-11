Salon Booking Software Gets an AI Upgrade as Altegio Opens Up

Salon booking software is getting a serious AI upgrade, as Altegio unveiled an open platform that links beauty and wellness businesses to AI assistants on Tuesday at Web Summit in Lisbon. The Budapest company says owners can now query bookings, revenue and client history through tools like ChatGPT, while developers can build custom agents on the same data.

This launch matters beyond salons. It shows how vertical software is turning into a data backbone for AI, and that shift creates openings for founders who serve local service businesses.

The Problem Altegio Is Targeting

Most appointment-based businesses already store everything in one system. Bookings, payments, payroll and inventory all live there. However, getting answers usually means digging through reports or hiring someone who knows the filters.

Meanwhile, owners are already using AI assistants for email and marketing. Those assistants are only as useful as the data they can reach. Altegio’s bet is that the booking system should feed the assistant directly, within limits the owner controls.

The company operates at real scale, which makes the experiment worth watching:

Altegio platform scale, as reported by the company Measure Figure Bookings handled per month 5.5 million Monthly turnover of client businesses Over 100 million euros Daily active professionals 100,000+ Client businesses 14,000+ in 90+ countries

How Owners Will Actually Use It

The new connections use the Model Context Protocol, an open specification for linking assistants with outside services. Setup takes three steps and no code. An owner copies a connection address, pastes it into the assistant’s connector settings, then grants access.

From there, plain questions replace report hunting. For example, an owner could ask for clients who have not returned in three months and get a ready list for a win-back campaign. A front desk could move an appointment by asking the assistant to find an open slot with another stylist. A manager could compare this month’s revenue by service and employee in seconds.

Altegio is launching six separate connectors. They cover full management, read-only analytics, help-center answers, developer tools and customer self-booking. The read-only option is smart for accountants or consultants who need visibility without edit rights.

Guardrails That Make Owners Comfortable

Handing business data to an AI assistant makes many owners nervous, and rightly so. Altegio addresses this with layered permissions. Read, write and delete rights are set separately, and the assistant asks for confirmation before saving any change.

Personal API keys inherit the creator’s current permissions, so revoking an employee’s access also kills their key. Outside apps never see a user’s password. The platform runs in German data centers and follows GDPR rules.

These details matter for any founder building agent features. As our piece on AI agent permissions explained, clear limits prevent unpleasant surprises when agents act on their own.

A New Opening for Developers and Founders

Here is where the business opportunity sits. Altegio’s open API already offers 200+ methods, and more than 100 marketplace integrations run on it. A new API version, currently open to early testers, was built for agents and uses consistent names for clients, bookings and visits.

Developers can plan, build and test integrations from coding assistants such as Cursor or Claude Code. Finished add-ons can then be sold to Altegio’s base of more than 14,000 businesses. In effect, the company is offering distribution to builders who solve niche problems for salons, spas and clinics.

That model echoes trends across vertical software. Our coverage of fitness management software showed investors backing AI-native tools for specific trades. Platforms that open their data invite an ecosystem to grow around them.

Why This Matters for Small Service Businesses

For a salon owner, the real benefit is time. Questions that once required a spreadsheet session can be answered while walking between chairs. Faster answers lead to faster decisions on staffing, promotions and inventory.

Moreover, customers gain convenience too. Altegio’s consumer connector lets clients book, reschedule or cancel through their own AI assistant by text or voice. That could reduce no-shows and front-desk calls.

Still, owners should start small. Test read-only access first, check the answers against your reports and train staff on what the assistant can change. Similar advice applies across AI for small business tools, where trust builds with careful rollout.

Finally, keep an eye on what rival booking platforms do next. If assistants become the main way owners interact with their data, software vendors that stay closed could lose ground quickly. That competition should benefit small businesses through better features and fairer pricing.

Salon Booking Software FAQ

Do I need to code to connect Altegio to an assistant?

No. The company says setup takes three steps without coding, though available features depend on the assistant and subscription.

Can the assistant change my bookings without approval?

No. It requests your approval first, and you can limit permissions to read-only.