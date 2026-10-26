Satellite Navigation Startup Xona Raises $250M to Rival GPS

Xona, a California company building navigation satellites, has closed a Series D worth $250 million, according to a Business Wire announcement from October 22. Future Ventures led the round and valued the company at $2.45 billion. Xona says it has taken in over $570 million overall since 2019.

If your product relies on location or precise timing, this deserves a calm read. A new layer of satellite navigation could change how fragile your service is. Let’s walk through what was announced and how to think about your own exposure.

What Xona announced and what it is building

Xona is building a network called Pulsar in low Earth orbit. The company claims accuracy down to a few centimeters and a signal up to 100 times the strength of GPS. It also says the signals resist jamming and can reach receivers indoors.

Xona’s announcement in numbers Item Detail Round $250 million Series D Valuation $2.45 billion Funding raised to date (since 2019) More than $570 million Satellites launched in October Six Beta service start Early 2027

These are company claims, so independent testing will matter once the service opens.

Why GPS dependence is a hidden business risk

GPS quietly supports transportation, communications and financial systems. The announcement argues that billions of connected devices now rely on signals that can be jammed or spoofed. Whether or not Xona wins, that dependence is real for any company with delivery fleets, field crews or timestamped transactions.

Think of it as a supply chain question rather than a technology question. If the signal failed for a day, which of your processes would stop? The US government hosts a helpful overview at GPS.gov that explains how the system works and where it is used.

How Xona got to commercial service

The company says it holds a federal license, a first for a privately run navigation satellite network that coexists with government ones. It also began building satellites at its Burlingame headquarters. In October it launched its largest batch so far.

Four of the six new satellites will support beta service in several countries starting in early 2027. The other two, designed and built in-house, will prove out the design before the whole network is built. Steve Jurvetson of Future Ventures noted that he has backed only three space companies in his career, and Xona is one of them. Precise positioning matters in other sectors too, such as the autonomous aircraft startup we covered earlier this week.

A simple dependency map for your own company

You can assess your own risk in an afternoon. List every product or process that needs location or exact time, then rate each one by how badly an outage would hurt. A small hardware team might also review how an AI chip startup plans around supply and reliability.

Identify the systems that need precise positioning or timing.

Note which vendors supply that data and whether they have backups.

Decide what manual fallback your team could use for a day.

Review the findings with whoever owns security.

Our guide to small business cybersecurity offers a companion checklist for outages and attacks.

What to watch before the service launches

Commercial service is slated for 2027, and customers are already integrating Pulsar firmware into devices. Watch for third-party tests of the accuracy and jamming claims. Pricing and device support will also decide whether a smaller company can use it. Until then, treat the news as a prompt to plan, not a reason to change vendors.

Who should care now and who can wait

Most early-stage software companies will not feel any change in 2027. Their products do not depend on precise position or timing, so a new navigation network is a curiosity at best. Companies that run vehicles, drones, surveying crews, agriculture tools or financial systems with strict timestamps should pay closer attention.

A sensible approach is to assign one person to monitor the topic quarterly. That person can flag when beta access opens, when device makers announce support, and when independent testers publish results. This costs almost nothing, and it keeps you from being surprised later.

It also pays to talk with your insurer and your largest customers. Some contracts quietly assume a working location signal, and an outage could trigger penalties you never priced in. Ten minutes on the phone now is far cheaper than an uncomfortable conversation later. Write down what you learn, and revisit the notes whenever you add a new product line or a new region.

Quick answers for operators

Will Xona replace GPS? The company describes its network as an upgrade that works alongside existing systems, so a gradual overlap is more likely than a replacement.

When can I try it? Beta service is planned for early 2027 in several countries, and commercial service is expected in 2027.

Ask hardware vendors directly whether their devices will support new signals. Their answers will tell you how soon any benefit could reach your own operation.