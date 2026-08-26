SBA 7a Loan Cap Doubles, But Few Founders Qualify

The Small Business Administration doubled its combined lending ceiling effective July 4, 2026, and the change is smaller than the headline suggests. Qualified borrowers can now take an SBA 7a loan of up to $5 million and then layer a 504 loan of up to $5 million on top, reaching $10 million in total SBA-backed financing. The previous cumulative cap held both loans together at $5 million.

If you run a growing company, the practical question is whether this reaches you. For most owners the honest answer is no, and understanding why tells you more about the credit market than the rule change itself does.

What Changed on July 4

Stacking a 7a loan with a 504 loan was already allowed. The constraint was the shared ceiling. Under the old rule, a $2 million 7a loan left only $3 million of room for a 504. That arithmetic is gone, and each program now carries its own $5 million allowance.

Context helps here. The $5 million cumulative cap dated to 2010. Erik Daniels, who leads SBA lending at US Bank, has pointed out that the old figure would sit near $7.5 million today once inflation is applied, which makes the jump to $10 million meaningfully larger than a routine adjustment.

Who the New Ceiling Actually Reaches

The SBA’s own portfolio data draws the boundary clearly. Most 7a borrowers operate at a scale where a $5 million cap was never the binding constraint.

SBA 7a borrower profile, fiscal year 2026 data Measure Figure Average loan to firms with five or fewer employees $377,192 Share of borrowers receiving more than $2 million 6.8% New combined 7a plus 504 ceiling $10 million

Brennan Quenneville, who runs SBA lending at Grasshopper Bank, has described the affected group as relatively small, noting that many borrowers sit well below the existing cap and many others have no need for the equipment or real estate that 504 loans finance. Both observations track the data above.

Why Most Borrowers Will Not Notice

A higher ceiling does nothing for a founder who cannot service the debt at the current ceiling. Borrowing capacity is set by cash flow, collateral and credit history, not by program limits. Owners feeling squeezed today are usually running into those constraints, not into a cap.

Rates are the other half of the equation. Anyone weighing new debt should look closely at small business loan rates before deciding how much leverage the business can carry. A larger approval at an uncomfortable rate is not a win.

How the Two Loans Fit Together

The sequence is fixed. You apply for and receive approval on the 7a loan first, then pursue the 504. You also need two distinct purposes, because the programs are not interchangeable.

The 7a loan typically covers working capital or a change in ownership.

The 504 loan is built for fixed assets such as real estate and heavy equipment.

Your lender will want proof you can repay both without default.

One practical note on lender selection. Many institutions specialize in one program rather than both, so raise your intention to stack loans early in the conversation. Program details for each product are published on the SBA’s official lending pages.

The Manufacturing Tilt Behind the Rule

This change did not arrive alone. The SBA launched its MARC loan program for small manufacturers last year, waived 7a and 504 guarantee fees for manufacturers in fiscal 2026, and put $50 million toward grants for organizations that train small manufacturers.

Read together, the direction is deliberate. Capital-intensive businesses that buy buildings and machines are the intended beneficiaries. Service firms, agencies and software companies are largely outside the frame, which is worth knowing before you spend weeks on an application.

Founders who fall outside that profile should widen the search. Grants, competitions and revenue-based financing all avoid dilution, and this look at non dilutive funding covers one path. It is also worth tracking the proposed SBA size standards revision, since eligibility rules shape who can apply at all.

Questions About Stacking SBA Loans

Can I apply for both loans at the same time?

No. Approval on the 7a loan has to come first, and the 504 application follows.

Do I need two different lenders?

Not necessarily, though many lenders focus on one program. Ask directly about both before you start paperwork.

Does a bigger cap make approval easier?

No. Underwriting standards are unchanged, so your cash flow and collateral still determine the outcome.

What if my business is well under $5 million in need?

Then this rule is simply not about you. Standard 7a and 504 loans continue to work the way they always have.

Here is the useful way to hold this. The ceiling moved, but the floor did not, and the small-dollar lending gap that most owners actually face remains exactly where it was.