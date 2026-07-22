SBA 7(a) Loan Fees Hit Zero for Small Manufacturers

Small manufacturers can currently borrow through the flagship federal loan program without paying the usual upfront charge, because the SBA waived guaranty fees for small manufacturers in fiscal year 2026. Eligible 7(a) manufacturing loans up to $950,000 carry a zero upfront guaranty fee, and the waiver runs through September 30.

If you make a physical product, that deadline is the practical headline. Loan approval is not instant, so the calendar matters as much as the eligibility rules, and roughly ten weeks remain in the window. Here is how the savings actually work.

What the Fee Waiver Covers and What It Skips

The waiver applies to the upfront guaranty fee, which is the charge the SBA normally collects when it backs a portion of your loan. Borrowers usually pay it at closing or roll it into the financed amount.

The 504 program received parallel treatment. For 504 manufacturing loans, both the upfront fee and the annual service fee sit at 0%, which matters for owners financing equipment or real estate rather than working capital.

Everything else stays the same, though. Interest still accrues, lenders still charge packaging and closing costs, and underwriting standards did not loosen. The waiver reduces the cost of borrowing without changing whether you qualify.

Reading the Savings on a Real Loan Amount

Guaranty fees scale with loan size, so the benefit is not uniform. On smaller loans the waiver is a modest convenience, while on a loan near the $950,000 ceiling it removes a meaningful five figure cost at closing.

Think of it as cash that stays in the business during the most fragile month. Money you do not hand over at closing is money available for the first payroll cycle after the equipment arrives, which is usually when projections meet reality.

Fee treatment for manufacturers in fiscal year 2026 Program Fee treatment 7(a) manufacturing loans up to $950,000 Upfront guaranty fee reduced to zero 504 manufacturing loans Upfront fee and annual service fee each 0% Window October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026

Do not let the savings drive the decision, however. A cheaper loan is still a loan, and the same discipline applies here as when you buy a business with borrowed money.

Checking Whether Your NAICS Code Qualifies

Eligibility runs through industry classification rather than self-description. The program targets manufacturers in NAICS sectors 31, 32, and 33, so your assigned code determines access regardless of how you describe the business.

Look yours up before you call a lender. The Census Bureau NAICS reference lets you confirm the classification in a few minutes, and mismatches are common among founders who assemble or customize products.

Borderline cases are worth a conversation. Companies that both manufacture and distribute sometimes carry a wholesale code even though production happens in house, and correcting that classification is a legitimate step rather than a workaround.

The September Deadline That Shapes Your Timeline

Work backward from September 30. SBA loans commonly take several weeks from application to closing, and longer when appraisals or environmental reviews apply, so August applications are already tight.

Have your documents ready before you approach a lender. Two to three years of financials, a current profit and loss statement, a debt schedule, and a clear use of funds will move you through faster than any relationship will.

Consider whether debt is the right instrument at all. Some founders in this position are better served comparing terms against venture debt or delaying the purchase, particularly if demand is unproven.

Plan for the tax side as well. Equipment purchases interact with depreciation choices, and founders thinking about a future exit should understand how structure affects QSBS capital gains tax treatment down the road.

Common Questions About SBA Manufacturing Fees

Does the waiver apply to loans above $950,000? The zero upfront guaranty fee applies to eligible 7(a) manufacturing loans up to that amount. Larger loans follow the standard fee schedule, so ask your lender to model both.

Can I refinance an existing loan to capture this? Sometimes, though refinancing carries its own costs that can exceed the fee savings. Run the full comparison rather than assuming the waiver makes it worthwhile.

What happens after September 30? Fee schedules are set annually, so the treatment could continue, change, or lapse. Nothing is guaranteed beyond the current fiscal year, which is precisely why the timeline deserves attention now.

Here is the plain version. If you manufacture, confirm your NAICS code this week, gather your financials next week, and let the lender tell you whether the September window is realistic for your situation.