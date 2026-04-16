After Years of Searching for Satoshi Nakamoto, A New Documentary Called Finding Satoshi Thinks It Found the Answer

The hunt for Satoshi Nakamoto has quickly become one of the defining questions of our era. Originally relegated to the fringes of various technological and economic communities, once Bitcoin became mainstream, so to did the search for Nakamoto.

As soon as the Bitcoin white paper appeared in 2008 under that pseudonym, journalists, cryptographers, and investigators across multiple countries have attempted to identify its author. Up until now, this search has produced false positives, legal disputes, retracted claims, and at least one individual who insisted he was Satoshi while under oath, but declined to provide proof.

A new documentary, Finding Satoshi, releasing April 22, 2026 is ready to go all in on who they believe is the real Satoshi Nakamoto.

However, the filmmakers did not begin the investigation knowing where it would end up. In fact, after two years, they believed they had found the answer. Ultimately, they realized they were wrong. This led to two more years of persistence before arriving at their conclusion.

What They Discovered

The Satoshi mystery is not merely a biographical curiosity; the stakes are global. The wallets attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto hold over a million Bitcoin, making whoever controls them one of the wealthiest individuals on earth. The kicker, not one of those coins has ever moved. Simply put, the person behind Bitcoin built something that reshaped the global financial conversation around money, power, and trust, then disappeared entirely. Understanding that person requires more than just identifying a name. It requires understanding what they believed, what tradition they came from, and what motivated both the creation and the disappearance.

Finding Satoshi takes that challenge seriously. The film traces Bitcoin’s full intellectual genealogy, from the cypherpunk movement of the 1980s and 1990s through the development of early digital privacy cryptography, through the predecessor technologies that made the white paper possible, to the specific cultural moment in 2008 when Bitcoin launched in the aftermath of a global financial crisis. This history is central both to how the filmmakers investigate the question of who Satoshi is as well as how they answer it.

About the Film

Finding Satoshi is not another open-ended meditation on an unsolvable mystery. It presents what a four-year investigation identifies as the person behind Bitcoin. The resolution is the culmination of evidence, not a provocation. This is an important distinction because it gives audiences something a lot of prior Satoshi content has never been able to offer: a genuine answer, arrived at through sustained and serious work.

The film is directed by Matthew Miele and Tucker Tooley while the investigative reporting is led by William D. Cohan, a New York Times bestselling author, and Tyler Maroney, a private investigator at Quest Research & Investigations. The film is produced by Tucker Tooley for Tucker Tooley Entertainment, alongside Jordan Fried for Fried Films and Happy Walters.

Throughout the film there are appearances by Phil Zimmermann, creator of PGP encryption, Bram Cohen, creator of BitTorrent whose work on decentralized systems represents a direct line to Bitcoin’s architecture, Kathleen Puckett, the former FBI behavioral analyst who helped identify the Unabomber and leverages her unique methodology. Additional appearances include Michael Saylor, Fred Ehrsam, Joseph Lubin, Bill Gates, Gary Gensler, Kara Swisher, and Gillian Tett of the Financial Times.

The production team and interviewees bring the sensibility of both serious journalism, insider access, and serious feature filmmaking to the documentary.

How to Watch

Finding Satoshi is available exclusively at FindingSatoshi.com on April 22, 2026. Coinbase users receive early access beginning April 21. There is no streaming platform, no theatrical window, and no alternative distribution channel. The film goes directly from the filmmakers to the audience, a release model that is an homage to the philosophy Bitcoin itself was built on.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​