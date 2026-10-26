Series A Round Advice: Investors Warn of a 2027 Correction

Raising a Series A feels harder than it has in years, and three investors said so out loud at TechCrunch Disrupt. In a panel recapped by TechCrunch, partners from Peak XV, Index Ventures and Bessemer explained what they want to see. One of them also predicted a market correction as soon as 2027.

That mix of advice and warning matters if you plan to raise soon. Capital is flowing, yet the terms are messy, and the story you tell has to hold up when the mood changes. Let’s turn the panel into a growth plan you can use.

What the Disrupt panel said about today’s market

Shailendra Singh of Peak XV said he has rarely seen early-stage investing as dysfunctional as it is now. Money is pouring into AI, and he worries that inflated revenue figures are being used to justify very high valuations. His view was that this optimism will fade, with a correction arriving in 2027.

Jahanvi Sardana of Index Ventures and Jenelle Teng Wade of Bessemer joined him. All three agreed that no single metric defines a Series A anymore. That makes your narrative and your proof points more important than any one number.

Tranches and three prices: reading the froth

Singh said a single company may now be negotiating a round at up to three separate valuations at the same time. Sardana gave the pattern a nickname, calling it tranchopalooza , because the money arrives in stages. Each stage can carry different terms.

For founders, the takeaway is to read the term sheet slowly. A big headline number can hide staged funding that depends on hitting milestones. The SEC publishes building blocks for raising capital that explain how offerings are structured, and it is worth a skim before you negotiate.

What investors want to see in a pitch

The panel returned to a few themes. First, tell a convincing story about why your team can build something large. Second, show that you can attract strong talent, which Singh called a real advantage. Third, build in an area where capital is moving, such as defense, robotics and AI infrastructure.

Teng Wade added that the big model builders are bringing more layers in-house, yet room remains for newer players. She named AI compute rental firms and research-focused labs as examples. If you want a real-world sample, see how Series A funding played out in a single recent mega-round.

Why cumulative revenue charts raise eyebrows

Metrics still help, but they are less rigid than before, especially in AI where running a company is expensive. Teng Wade described how her firm once weighed an early AI lab despite negative margins, because one partner believed the market would be huge for the top few players.

Honesty about data matters just as much. Singh warned that a chart showing cumulative revenue is a red flag, since it hides the real time series. Show monthly figures instead, and label anything that is not recurring. Investors tend to forgive a small number faster than a misleading one.

A growth plan that survives a correction

Use the panel’s advice as a checklist:

Present monthly revenue and retention, never only cumulative totals.

Choose your product by customer pain, not by what investors happen to be funding.

Stress test your plan against a slower 2027, as covered in our look at AI bubble fears.

Ask for what you need, since Teng Wade now encourages founders to be bold in the ask and adjust from there.

Practice the pitch too. Our notes from a recent startup pitch competition show how finalists framed their stories under pressure.

What to watch into 2027

Singh also told founders to slow down, stay alert to shaky product-market fit, and aim at a hard problem. Sardana cautioned that pitching skill should not steer what you build. Keep an eye on round structures and on whether investors start asking for monthly data more often. Those signals will tell you how the market is shifting.

It also helps to build a simple internal scorecard before any investor meeting. Rate your story, your team, your market timing and your data quality on a scale of one to five, then fix the weakest item first. Founders who know their gaps can answer hard questions calmly, and that composure is itself a signal. In a noisy market, calm and specific beats loud and vague nearly every time.

Quick answers for founders planning a raise

Should I wait for a better market? Not necessarily. The panel suggested the market rewards standouts, so a strong team with clean data can still raise, although preparation takes longer.

How do I handle a tranched offer? Compare the effective price after milestones, and ask who decides whether each milestone has been met.

From a growth standpoint, the same honesty applies to your public numbers. If a blog post, pitch deck or press mention overstates traction, customers and investors will eventually compare it with reality. Clean reporting is a brand asset, and it makes later fundraising much easier.