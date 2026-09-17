Shalisa Sloan James’s Memoir Three Years Left Wins International Impact Book Award for Nonfiction

An Orlando performer’s account of living with a terminal diagnosis has been named a nonfiction honoree, adding a book award to a career that already carries a Grammy nomination and a Drama Desk Award.

Shalisa Sloan James, the performer, director and speaker known professionally as Shalisa James, has won the International Impact Book Award in the nonfiction category for her memoir Three Years Left, Adventures in Music, Travel, Faith, and Terminal Cancer. The award honors nonfiction titles for the reach and clarity of the story they tell. It lands nine months after James received a Stage Four endometrial cancer diagnosis and the roughly three-year prognosis that gives the book its title, and it marks her first major recognition as an author after three decades of being recognized for work on stage and on camera.

James wrote Three Years Left while continuing that three-decade career in live entertainment rather than stepping away from it. Her performing record includes a Grammy nomination for lead vocal work with the a cappella ensemble Toxic Audio on a Broadway concert recording of Hair, a Drama Desk Award connected to that same ensemble’s stage work, and an Emmy recognition tied to her voice acting role as Tessa on the PBS series The Reppies. The Contemporary A Cappella Society of America has named her Female Vocalist of the Year three times, and she holds a Telly Award for a comedic music video. James currently serves as vocal director for live shows at Universal Studios Florida and directs the Frog Choir at Universal Studios Hollywood, two ongoing roles she kept through both the writing of the book and the year that followed her diagnosis.

Three Years Left moves between that performing career, her travels, her faith and her medical treatment. James built the book so the diagnosis would sit alongside the rest of her life on the page, next to the touring, the recording sessions and the faith, so a reader meets the whole account and not only the illness. The title comes directly from the prognosis she was given, and the book uses that window of time as its frame rather than its subject.

“I didn’t write this so people would feel sorry for me,” James said of the book and the award. “I wrote it so anyone working through their own version of adversity, cancer or otherwise, would have a story to hold on to.”

The International Impact Book Award adds to a year of recognition for James, whose company, Entertainment Central Productions, has also partnered with Universal Studios and Warner Brothers on immersive attractions, including collaborative work with the Tonight Show team on Race Through New York with Jimmy Fallon. That production work has continued alongside her ongoing vocal-direction duties and the book’s release, the same overlap of projects the book itself describes.

Three Years Left is James’s first book. It is available now in print, ebook and audiobook editions, the last of which James narrates herself, through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Hudson News. The self-narrated audiobook carries the account in James’s own voice, the same voice heard on the Broadway and television work described above.

Contact

Shalisa Sloan James

Author

Entertainment Central Productions

shalisa@entertainmentcentralproductions.com





