She Wrote It, Directed It, and Won: Meet Parinas Esmailsadeh

Parinas Esmailsadeh is ignoring the rules of indie filmmaking, one award-winning performance at a time.

Here’s an uncomfortable truth about the independent film world: most actors spend years waiting for someone to hand them a role that’s worthy of their talent. Those at the top of the industry are the gatekeepers, and breaking through often depends more on who you know than the quality of your work. For women, especially those who refuse to be boxed into a single archetype, the waiting game can stretch longer than hoped for.

Los Angeles-based actor and filmmaker Parinas Esmailsadeh decided she was done waiting. Instead of hoping for a shot, she created it by writing, directing, and starring in her own films. What followed is the kind of story that makes even a seasoned actor turn their head: she received several international Best Actress awards, despite the film being entirely her own.

Built From the Ground Up

What separates Esmailsadeh from the pack isn’t just her ambition; it’s the extensive foundation she built long before her first film role. She studied drama formally at Germany’s Folkwang University of the Arts and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, giving her a technical background. But her physical command in front of the camera comes from a far more unexpected place.

As a competitive show jumper, boxer, and dancer, she spent years learning how her body looks and works under pressure. Her work as an international high-fashion model for major brands, including Breitling, sharpened her media skills even further, teaching her that a single shift in posture can convey an emotion.

“Dialogue gives an actor a powerful tool, but your body and your eyes have to carry equal weight,” Esmailsadeh said. “You can’t rely solely on a clever line or a vocal shift; every thought behind your eyes has to register on camera.” That philosophy has shaped everything she does on screen.

The Film That Turned Heads

Her self-directed debut, And Then There Was Nothing, was where everything clicked with the public. A heavy, visually stunning exploration of grief and mortality, the short film earned her three Best Actress awards and a Best Short Film trophy at an international festival. The performance, which heavily relied on physical restraint and raw emotion, made it clear she wasn’t just an actor who could also write. She was a filmmaker from start to finish, and one who had something genuine to say.

Then came Tied Up, a completely different emotional story, where she won two more Best Actress awards and two Best Short Film awards. From there, the wins kept piling on. Esmailsadeh won Best Actress and Best Short Film at the Tamizhagam International Film Festival for Table 7, took home the same awards for Ultramarine, a psychological drama about depression and losing control, and won Best Actress in The Last Light, a high-fashion runway documentary that took place in a different kind of world.

Her most physically demanding work was in Pas de Trois, in which she made her official boxing debut as the lead. The film earned five international Best Actress wins and was named Best U.S. Film five times globally. The woman who once competed as a boxer brought something real to the screen, and the audience felt it.

The Creator’s Advantage

Since Esmailsadeh frequently writes and directs her own projects, she arrives on set with an understanding of each story that most actors simply don’t have access to. “Writing my own material challenged me in ways acting never could,” she explained. “By the time I step in front of the lens, I already know the absolute soul of the story inside and out.”

That total creative ownership serves as a statement about what she believes storytelling should be. In an industry where actors are not always told why a particular scene exists, she ensures that she understands and feels the story before performing it.

What’s Next for Parinas Esmailsadeh

Parinas isn’t staying in the indie sector forever. She will soon appear alongside Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway in David Lowery’s upcoming A24 movie, Mother Mary. Stepping from self-made shorts onto a major studio set alongside Hollywood’s biggest names is a leap that most indie filmmakers only dream about. For Esmailsadeh, it feels like the natural next chapter, because she has been actively preparing for this moment with each film.