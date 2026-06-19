Skipping HawkeFest Is A Costly Mistake

There’s a time to sit behind a screen and a time to show up. HawkeFest is the latter. My take is simple: if you care about growth, missing HawkeFest is a mistake. In-person connection, real conversations, and live energy move business forward faster than any feed or inbox. That’s why I host it on October 1 at the Santa Monica Pier.

“If you miss Hawk Fist, you have more than just a flesh wound. October 1 at the Santa Monica Pier. I’ll see you there.” — Erik Huberman

Yes, I said it with a smile—and yes, it’s HawkeFest. The point stands. Skipping matters. When leaders gather, momentum compounds. Deals get done. Ideas sharpen. Teams reset their aim. That can’t be replicated by passively watching a clip later.

Why In-Person Still Wins

I’ve spent my career building companies, scaling brands, and helping founders find their edge. One pattern keeps showing up: breakthroughs happen in rooms, not threads. The ask is clearer. The feedback is faster. The trust is real. You leave with decisions, not wish lists.

People tell me they’ll just catch the highlights online. That’s like trying to learn surfing by reading a post. The ocean doesn’t care about a summary. Neither do deals, timing, or culture. Being there changes your odds.

What You’ll Gain On The Pier

Here’s what HawkeFest gives you that a replay can’t. Read this, then picture how even one of these could shift your quarter.

Real-time insight: You’ll hear what’s working now from people doing it, not guessing.

You’ll hear what’s working now from people doing it, not guessing. Unscripted access: Ask hard questions in the moment and get straight answers.

Ask hard questions in the moment and get straight answers. High-signal connections: Meet decision-makers who can say “yes” on the spot.

Meet decision-makers who can say “yes” on the spot. Fresh energy: Step out of your routine so your team returns with focus.

Step out of your routine so your team returns with focus. Accountability: Commit to action in front of peers who will remember.

These aren’t perks. They’re multipliers. Stack a few and a slow quarter turns into a strong finish.

“Can’t I Just Watch Later?”

I hear the counterargument: time is tight, travel is a pain, and content is everywhere. Fair. But content is not the issue—context is. In a room, you get tone, nuance, and intent. You pick up the side comments that spark new angles. You swap cards with someone who needs exactly what you offer. That does not happen in isolation.

Another pushback is cost. Skipping has a cost too—missed partners, missed hires, missed timing. The market rewards speed and clarity. HawkeFest gives you both.

How To Get The Most Value

Showing up is step one. Showing up with a plan makes it count.

Set three clear outcomes—people to meet, insights to learn, or decisions to make. Book short meetings in advance so you control your day, not the other way around. Ask pointed questions; avoid “any advice?” and aim for specifics. Debrief the same day—capture actions before the glow fades. Follow up within 48 hours; speed builds trust.

This isn’t about collecting badges. It’s about leaving with next steps you can execute Monday morning.

My Bet—And Yours

As a founder and operator, I put my name on HawkeFest because rooms change outcomes. Great content matters, sure. But great context and great people—together—drive results. Miss it, and you’ll feel more than a scratch. Show up, and you’ll feel momentum you can use.

October 1. Santa Monica Pier. Make the decision now. Bring your team, your questions, and your targets. I’ll see you there—and I expect you to leave with a plan you can act on the next day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What exactly is HawkeFest?

HawkeFest is my annual growth summit where operators, marketers, and founders gather for practical insights, real connections, and live problem-solving—held right on the Santa Monica Pier.

Q: Who gets the most value from attending?

Leaders who own outcomes—CEOs, CMOs, heads of growth, and founders. If your job is to drive revenue or brand impact, this event is built for you.

Q: How is this different from watching talks online?

You get context, not just content. You can ask direct questions, compare notes with peers, and leave with decisions—not just inspiration.

Q: Where and when is it happening?

It’s on October 1 at the Santa Monica Pier. Plan for a full day packed with sessions, networking, and focused meetups.

Q: How should I prepare to maximize results?

Set three goals, schedule key meetings ahead of time, and bring specific questions. After the event, follow up within 48 hours to lock in momentum.