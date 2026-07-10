Small Business Cash Flow Is Now the Top Concern for 2026

For the first time, small business cash flow has passed inflation as the top worry for owners. A new Small Business Cash Flow Trend Report from OnDeck and Ocrolus found that 31% of owners now name cash flow as their single biggest concern, just ahead of inflation at 29%. At the same time, 93% expect their business to grow this year.

That mix of confidence and caution is worth sitting with. Owners feel good about demand, yet the daily reality of money in and money out is where the stress lives. If that sounds like your business, you are reading the numbers correctly.

What the Report Actually Found

The survey is sizable, which gives the findings weight. It drew on 651 small businesses with working capital loans and more than 3.69 million financing applications over the prior 15 months.

Two figures stand out. A record 32% of owners expect significant growth, and more than 76% say they now bypass traditional banks for capital, also an all-time high. Confidence is up, and so is the search for flexible funding.

Top small business concerns, 2026 survey Concern Share naming it #1 Cash flow 31% Inflation 29% Expect significant growth 32% Bypassing traditional banks 76%

Numbers this large are worth trusting. A sample built on hundreds of surveyed owners and millions of financing applications reflects real behavior, not a small poll. When that many businesses shift their top worry to cash flow, it is a signal worth acting on rather than brushing aside.

Why Cash Flow Overtook Inflation

The shift makes sense when you think about timing. Inflation squeezes prices, but cash flow decides whether you can make payroll on Friday. One is a headwind, the other is a heartbeat.

Growth adds pressure, too. When sales rise, you often pay for inventory, staff, and tools before customers pay you. That gap is exactly where healthy companies can still run short, a trap we detailed in cash flow mistakes.

So the worry is rational. Owners are not pessimistic about demand. They are realistic about the timing between spending and getting paid.

How to Read Your Own Cash Flow

Start with a simple 13-week view. List expected cash in and cash out by week, then watch where the balance dips. This short runway map is easier to act on than a yearly forecast.

Focus on timing, not just totals. Getting paid faster and paying strategically can matter more than cutting costs, a framework we walk through in cash flow timing mistakes. Because timing drives survival, small changes to invoicing terms add up quickly.

Track one number closely: the days it takes to get paid. If invoices sit for 45 days, tightening terms to 15 can free weeks of runway without a single new sale. Faster collection is often the cheapest financing you have.

Build a buffer while things are good. For steady habits around accounts and reserves, our guide to smart cash flow management lays out a practical routine.

Where Founders Are Getting Capital Now

The move away from banks is a story worth understanding. With 76% of owners bypassing traditional lenders, more are turning to online lenders, revenue-based financing, and community options. Speed and flexibility often win over the lowest rate.

Still, read the fine print before you sign. Convert every offer into an annual cost so you can compare a bank line, a revenue-based advance, and a card on the same terms. The cheapest headline rate is not always the cheapest money, and the difference can be large.

Approach that shift carefully. Before signing, compare the true cost of capital, not just the monthly payment. For a broader view of small business credit conditions, the Federal Reserve’s Small Business Credit Survey is a reliable, plain-English resource.

Watch the trend into next year. If cash flow stays the top concern, expect more flexible financing products and more pressure to manage timing well. The owners who plan for the gap will sleep better than those who hope it away.

Cash Flow Questions, Answered Simply

What is the top small business concern in 2026? Cash flow, named by 31% of owners, just ahead of inflation at 29%.

Are small businesses optimistic? Yes. About 93% expect growth, and a record 32% expect significant growth this year.

Where are owners getting funding? Increasingly outside traditional banks, with 76% reporting they now bypass them for capital.