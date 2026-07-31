Small Business Grants: Simply Business Names 2026 Winners

Five founders just landed direct funding after Sky’s the Limit and Simply Business named the 2026 winners of their Big Dreams Grant on July 29. The two partners sorted through over 6,500 applications before choosing five recipients and 20 finalists from across the country.

Running a young company is hard, and free money is rare. So when a program hands out real small business grants with no equity strings attached, it is worth studying how the process works. The winners offer a useful map for any founder chasing non-dilutive cash this year.

Who Won 2026’s Big Dreams Grant

Each of the five winners receives $5,000 in direct funding. The award is small next to a venture round, yet it can cover a real gap, such as inventory, a first hire, or a certification.

BirdieBlue, a Vermont brand, creates high-quality bags through the process of upcycling outdoor gear that’s made of hard-to-recycle materials. KneadED NEO, an Ohio worker-owned cooperative, runs a bakery and a commercial-style kitchen shared by locals in the food entrepreneur community. Both blend a clear product with a community mission, which is exactly what the judges wanted to see.

2026 Big Dreams Grant at a glance Detail Figure Applications reviewed 6,500+ Grant winners 5 Finalists named 20 Award per winner $5,000 Program goal by 2030 10,000 businesses helped

Why Small Grants Beat Their Dollar Amount

A $5,000 grant will not build a factory. However, it can arrive at the moment a founder needs breathing room the most. Grant cash carries no interest, no repayment, and no ownership loss, so every dollar goes straight to the business.

That matters because margins are still tight for many owners. Recent data showed small business profitability only turned positive again in June, after a slow start to the year. In that context, non-dilutive funding buys time to grow without adding new risk to the balance sheet.

There is a quieter benefit too. Winning a competitive grant is a credibility signal, and that stamp can help you land customers, press, and later funding.

How to Find Small Business Grants You Can Win

Start close to home before chasing national programs. Local chambers, community foundations, and industry associations often run smaller grants with far less competition. Because fewer people apply, your odds improve.

Next, widen the search to public sources. The U.S. Small Business Administration lists vetted options through its federal grant programs, and many states mirror them. For founders who also need cheaper capital, our guide to SBA 7(a) loan fees shows where borrowing costs have fallen this year.

Finally, treat the application like a pitch. Judges reward a specific plan, a measurable impact, and a story only you can tell. Vague ambition loses to a clear next step every time.

What the Grant Selectors Rewarded

The partners said they chose winners for community impact, potential to scale, and clear, strategic plans. In plain terms, they backed founders who could explain what the money would do and who it would help.

This mirrors a wider shift in how young owners build. Many Gen Z entrepreneurs now pair profit goals with a social mission from day one. Grant programs increasingly reward that blend, so leading with your impact is smart, not soft.

Common Grant Mistakes to Avoid

The biggest error is applying in a rush. Generic answers and missing numbers make judges move on fast. Read the criteria twice, then answer the exact question asked.

Founders also underestimate follow-through. Many grants ask for a short progress update later, so keep simple records of how you spent the money. That habit builds trust and can unlock repeat support from the same funder. Skipping it can quietly cost you the next award.

What Comes Next for Grant-Seeking Founders

The Big Dreams Grant is a smaller part of a large-scale goal, which is Simply Business’s global Big Dreams Project. The aim of the project is to assist with starting or scaling 10,000 small businesses by 2030. That means more application windows are coming, so it pays to prepare now.

Build a reusable grant kit: a tight mission statement, recent numbers, and two short impact stories. When the next round opens, you can apply in an afternoon instead of a weekend. Meanwhile, watch your local ecosystem, because the quietest programs often have the best odds.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is a 2026 Big Dreams Grant worth? Each of the five winners receives $5,000 in direct, non-dilutive funding.

Where can I find legitimate small business grants? Check local chambers and community foundations first, then public listings from the SBA and your state agencies.

Are small business grants taxable income? Often yes, so set aside a portion and confirm the rules with your accountant before you spend.

How long do grant applications take? A first application can take a weekend, but a reusable grant kit cuts later ones to an afternoon.