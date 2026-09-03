Small Business Grants for Women Reopen With $45K Each

Applications opened this week for a program worth watching, because H&R Block reopened its Fund Her Future grant for women-owned small businesses on September 1. Four recipients will each receive $45,000 in funding plus a full year of business services.

Running a business is hard enough without spending your evenings guessing at payroll rules. That is why this particular award deserves a second look, even if you have written off grant applications as a waste of a weekend.

What the Fund Her Future Award Includes

This is the third annual round of the program. The four winners receive $45,000 each, and the money comes bundled with tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll and a business structure analysis for a year.

New for 2026, every single applicant receives year-long community-focused programming, not just the four winners. That changes the math on applying, because the downside case is no longer zero.

Most competitions hand you a check and wish you luck. Very few of them stay in the room afterward, which is the part that quietly matters more.

Why Services Can Outlast the Cash

Consider what $45,000 buys in a small operation. It might cover a hire for six months, a piece of equipment, or a marketing push through the holidays.

Now consider what a year of clean bookkeeping does. It gives you accurate numbers when a lender asks for them, catches the sales tax problem before it compounds, and tells you honestly whether your best-selling product actually makes money.

A business structure analysis sounds dry, and it is. It is also where owners discover they have been paying self-employment tax on income that did not need to be structured that way. Owners who have chased other small business grants often say the wraparound support outlasted the money.

The Funding Gap This Program Is Aimed At

The barrier here is rarely ambition. Intuit QuickBooks surveyed more than 3,000 US adults and found that money is the single biggest obstacle people name when they hold back from starting or growing a business.

Perceived versus actual barriers to starting a US business, Intuit QuickBooks survey Measure Figure Name cost as the top obstacle 47% Estimated cost to start a business $28,000 Median actual startup cost reported by owners $12,000 Have most of the money they need 13% Lack confidence in core business finances 52%

Look at the gap between $28,000 and $12,000. Plenty of capable owners talk themselves out of a viable business because the imagined price tag is more than double the real one.

The confidence number is just as telling. More than half of respondents said they feel shaky on cash flow, invoicing and taxes, which is precisely what the bundled services in this award address.

Writing an Application That Reads Well

Judges read a great many applications, and the strong ones share a structure. They name a specific problem, attach a number to it, and explain what changes if the money arrives.

So skip the origin story in the first paragraph. Lead with what your business does, who pays you, and what you cannot currently afford to fix.

Then be concrete about the plan. “Hire a part-time bookkeeper and reclaim eight hours a week” beats “invest in growth” every time, and the SBA guidance for women-owned businesses is a useful reference while you assemble supporting documents.

Where This Fits in Your Capital Plan

Treat competitions as one line in a wider plan, never the whole plan. Grant money is slow, uncertain, and awarded to a handful of people out of thousands.

That said, it costs no equity and carries no interest. For an owner weighing a high-rate loan against a few hours of writing, applying is usually worth the time, and the same logic drives other non dilutive funding routes.

Meanwhile, keep working on the relationships that do not depend on winning anything. Our guide on how to find a mentor covers the part of this that compounds year after year.

Common Questions About Business Grant Applications

Do I need to be incorporated to apply?

Requirements vary by program, so read the eligibility rules first. Many awards accept sole proprietors, though some ask for a registered entity.

Is grant money taxable?

Business grants are generally treated as taxable income in the US. Ask a tax professional about your specific situation before you spend it.

How long should an application take?

Budget two focused hours for a first draft and one more for edits. Reuse that draft across other programs rather than starting fresh each time.

Deadlines Worth Putting on the Calendar Now

Programs like this one open and close quickly, and the strongest applications are rarely written the night before. Block ninety minutes this week while the window is open.

Then save your answers in a document you can reuse. The second application always takes half as long as the first.