Small Business Grants: 5 Lessons From Jobber’s $250K

Jobber handed out $250,000 to nine commercial and home service businesses this week, announcing the 2026 recipients from Toronto on August 25. Of the six years the program has operated, this marks the largest sum in its history. And this also included the first $100,000 award the company has ever made.

I spent years telling founders that small business grants were a lottery ticket and not a strategy. I was wrong about half of that. The money is real, the odds are long, and the selection criteria tell you exactly what disciplined operators look like from the outside.

2026 Jobber Grants, award structure Award size Number of recipients $100,000 1 $50,000 1 $25,000 2 $10,000 5

1. Grant Money Follows Operators, Not Storytellers

New Dawn Electric took the $100,000. The Bradenton, Florida contractor runs a 20 person team under Jacob Green and Jackson Poe, the co-owners, and its goal is to get its $2 million revenue up to $10 million.

Daymond John, who joined the program to help choose, as well as mentor, this year’s class, pointed to “the discipline behind their revenue growth” as the deciding factor. That is a useful phrase to sit with, because discipline is measurable and inspiration is not.

If you are applying anywhere for capital you do not have to repay, lead with your operating numbers. Margin, retention, headcount growth and repeat customer rate say more than a founding story ever will.

2. Trade Businesses Stopped Being the Underdog

Since 2020, this program has moved more than $1 million to at least 100 entrepreneurs in blue collar career fields. What’s more is that Jobber has now committed close to $2 million to it. That is real institutional money flowing toward electricians, cleaners and contractors.

The framing has shifted along with the dollars. Service businesses used to be pitched as safe and unglamorous. Now they are pitched as durable, cash generating and increasingly software driven, which is the same case investors make for niche small business technology.

New Dawn’s plan makes the point. The company is putting the award toward tools that run on AI, as well as systems with smarter workflows. Additionally, the company is also investing the award in expanding its EV charger installation.

3. Training Pipelines Are a Fundable Asset

The Boardwalk Cleaning Co. in Austin, run by Jessica Duarte and Paula Jones, is using its grant to hire someone whose role is to train employees and build a certification curriculum. The goal is holding quality steady while team members exceed 10,000 cleanings for the year.

Notice what that is not. It is not a marketing campaign or a new truck. It is infrastructure for consistency, which is the thing that actually breaks when a service business scales.

Most founders underinvest here because training feels like overhead. Funders increasingly read it as evidence you have thought past the next quarter.

There is a hiring benefit hiding in this too. A documented training path is one of the few things a small service business can offer that a larger competitor often cannot match, and it shows up directly in retention numbers within a year.

4. The Mentorship Often Beats the Check

Every 2026 recipient was invited to an all-inclusive retreat focused on, leadership, efficient performance, excellence, and sustainable scaling. Plus, they also have direct access to John. For a $10,000 winner, that access is plausibly worth more than the award itself.

This is the part founders skip when they evaluate programs. Ask what the network gives you after the money lands, because a check is a one time event and a peer group compounds.

The same calculation applies to pitch events. When we covered a North Carolina business pitch competition, the founders who got the most out of it were the ones who worked the room, not just the judges.

5. Applying Costs Time, Not Equity

A panel of judges oversees many applications per year, ranging upwards of tens of thousands. For this reason, it’s important to realistic about the odds. But the downside of applying is a few hours of your week, and nothing else.

The applications themselves are also useful even when you lose. Writing one forces you to state your growth plan in plain numbers, and most founders discover a gap in their own reasoning somewhere around the third question.

Compare that to a priced round. Grants sit in the same category as non dilutive funding, meaning you keep every share you own and answer to no new board member.

Build a reusable application packet now. One clean financial summary, one page on your team, one page on how the money gets deployed, and a short list of the metrics you track weekly. Then apply to everything you qualify for, including the federal programs listed on the Small Business Administration’s grants page.

The 2026 Jobber cohort is closed, but the program runs annually and the criteria rarely change much year to year. Get your numbers in order before the next window opens, because that is the work that takes months, not the form itself.