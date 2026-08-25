Small Business Health Insurance Cost Jumps in 2027

Owners who cover their teams got an unwelcome preview this month, because early rate filings point to double-digit increases in the small-group market for 2027. Nearly 300 carriers across all 50 states and Washington, DC submitted proposals, and the middle of that pile sits at 14%. Regulators still review the requests, so the final numbers can land lower.

Running a company is hard enough without a benefits line that moves faster than revenue. Small business health insurance cost usually sits second or third on the payroll budget, right behind wages, so a change this size reshapes hiring plans and raises. Owners who already trimmed spending around inflation in 2026 are now absorbing another squeeze, and the renewal letter tends to arrive with very little warning.

Reading the 2027 Small-Group Rate Filings

The filings come from the preliminary paperwork carriers submit to state regulators each summer. Because the analysis covers every state plus DC, it gives a fair national picture rather than a single-market snapshot. It does not, however, tell you what your own renewal will say.

Here are the headline figures worth writing down before you build next year’s budget.

Proposed 2027 small-group premium changes, per KFF analysis of preliminary rate filings Median proposed premium increase 14% Insurers filing rates Nearly 300 States covered All 50, plus DC Share requesting a 10% to 20% increase 59% Median underlying medical trend 10.8%

One caution matters here. The 14% figure is a median of proposals, not an enrollment-weighted average, so your renewal could land well above or below it depending on your carrier, state and group.

Why Carriers Say the Math Changed

Insurers point first to prices. Hospital stays, physician visits and prescription drugs all cost more per unit than they did a year ago, and specialty drugs carry outsized weight in that mix.

Utilization is the second driver. People are using more care, not just paying more for it, and those two forces compound inside the same premium calculation. That is why the underlying medical trend estimate sits near 11% before any administrative load gets added.

The third driver is structural, and it deserves founder attention. As healthier groups leave fully insured plans for self-funded or level-funded arrangements, the remaining risk pool skews sicker, which pushes rates higher for whoever stays. In other words, part of your increase reflects who left, not what your own team spent.

What a 14% Jump Does to Payroll Math

Benefits and wages compete for the same dollars. If you cover a ten-person team and the plan costs $180,000 this year, a 14% increase adds roughly $25,000, which is most of a junior hire or a meaningful raise pool. That tradeoff arrives whether or not the business grew.

The timing is awkward too. Small business hiring plans have been improving, and labor availability keeps showing up as a top complaint among owners. Cutting coverage to protect margin is exactly the move that makes recruiting harder in a tight market.

So treat the increase as a planning input rather than a surprise expense. Founders who model it in September have options. Founders who discover it in November mostly have regrets.

Moves to Make Before Your Renewal Arrives

Start by asking your broker for your group’s claims experience and your carrier’s filed rate change in your state. Those two documents turn a vague worry into a number you can plan against, and they cost nothing but a phone call.

Then price alternatives honestly. Level-funded plans, ICHRA arrangements and a tighter network option all shift cost differently, and each carries real tradeoffs for employees. Run the numbers on at least two structures instead of accepting the renewal quote as the only choice, and check how coverage fits alongside the rest of your risk stack, since business insurance for startups is frequently thinner than owners assume.

Finally, talk to your team early. Employees handle a plan change far better when they hear the reasoning in September than when they discover a new deductible in January.

Signals to Track Through Open Enrollment

Watch your state’s department of insurance, because regulators can and do trim requested increases before approval. Final rates often land below the proposals, especially in states with active rate review.

Also watch enrollment trends in the small-group market. If more employers keep exiting for self-funded options, the pressure described above continues into 2028, which argues for building a multi-year benefits plan rather than renegotiating in a panic each fall.

Small-Group Premium Questions Founders Keep Asking

Will my premium actually rise 14%?

Not necessarily. That is the median of proposed increases nationwide, and your renewal depends on your carrier, state, group size and claims history.

Are these rates final?

No. The filings are preliminary, and state regulators review them before rates take effect for 2027.

Do I have to offer health insurance at all?

Employers with fewer than 50 full-time equivalent workers are generally not required to offer coverage, though many do because it helps them compete for talent.

What is driving the increase most?

Carriers cite rising medical prices and higher utilization first, with the median underlying medical trend estimated at 10.8% for 2027.

The takeaway is not panic. It is preparation. Pull your numbers now, model two coverage structures, and give yourself a full quarter to make a calm decision instead of a rushed one. For the full methodology and state-level detail, the underlying analysis is published by KFF.