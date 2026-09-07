Small Business Hiring Slows While Pay Keeps Climbing

Small business hiring cooled again last month, according to the Gusto Small Business Jobs Report published September 3. Small employers added roughly 29,500 net new jobs in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, extending a streak that has now run seven straight months.

If you have been staring at a job posting wondering whether to pull the trigger, this report deserves a few minutes of your morning. It says something useful about what waiting will cost you.

The Streak Is Intact, but Thinner

Seven consecutive months of growth is genuinely good news after a January dip. August was also the softest month of that run, and both facts are true at once.

Momentum from summer eased as owners moved into fall. Nothing in the data looks like retreat, though the pace clearly narrowed.

Gusto small business net job additions, summer 2026 Month Net new jobs June 32,900 July 38,200 August 29,500

Gusto senior economist Nich Tremper framed the month as easing rather than reversing, describing it this way:

August looks like a slow down, not a pullback.

Pay Kept Rising While Hiring Eased

Here is the part that will actually affect your budget. Average hourly earnings at small businesses reached $37.31 in August, up 3.9% from a year earlier.

Starting pay moved too. New hires are now being brought in around $25.78 an hour, a 3.2% increase over the same period last year.

Read those two numbers together. Employers are hiring more carefully, and they are still paying more to do it, which means selectivity has not translated into leverage over wages.

Why Slower Hiring Does Not Mean Cheaper Hiring

Founders often assume a cooling market hands them a discount. It rarely works that way at the small end.

The people you want are usually employed. They are not applying to postings, they are being persuaded, and persuasion costs money regardless of the national hiring pace.

Industry conditions also diverge sharply beneath the headline number. Our reporting on the small business hiring split found construction scrambling for workers while parts of the service sector pulled back.

How to Budget for a Hire Right Now

Take the friction out of the decision by pricing it honestly first. A hire costs more than the salary line, and pretending otherwise is how good months turn into tight quarters.

Add payroll taxes and benefits to the base figure before you compare it to revenue.

Assume six to ten weeks of ramp before the role contributes fully.

Budget for the raise you will owe in twelve months, since wage growth is not pausing.

Decide in advance which responsibilities move off your plate, and write them down.

Then be direct with candidates about the number. Rising starting pay means people are comparing offers, and a vague range wastes everybody’s week.

Where Small Teams Still Have an Edge

You cannot outbid a large employer, so stop trying. What you can offer is scope, visibility and a shorter line between effort and outcome.

Flexibility is a real currency too, especially while larger firms tighten location rules. Our coverage of the return to office mandate wave showed how sharply on-site requirements have climbed in job postings.

Younger candidates weigh these tradeoffs differently than the recruiting playbooks assume. Research on the Gen Z workplace found most already think of themselves as part of a global talent pool rather than a local one.

Questions Owners Ask About Hiring in a Soft Market

Should I wait for wages to fall?

Probably not. Pay has climbed through seven months of decelerating hiring, so waiting has mostly meant paying more later.

Is a contractor a safer first step?

Sometimes, for defined project work. Classification rules are strict, however, so check them before you structure the arrangement.

How do I know I can afford the role?

Model the fully loaded cost against your worst revenue quarter of the past year. If it still clears, the risk is manageable.

The Numbers Worth Watching This Fall

Payroll data from Gusto covers small employers specifically, which makes it a sharper instrument than the national headline. Pair it with the broader Employment Situation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the full picture.

Running a business through an uncertain quarter is tiring, and second-guessing every hire makes it heavier. The data here supports a steadier read: demand for people is softening slowly, pay is not, and the teams that plan for both will be the ones still staffed in January.