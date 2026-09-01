Small Business Hiring Splits Sharply Across Industries

If your hiring feels harder than your neighbor’s, the numbers now back you up, because NFIB’s quarterly industry survey found optimism rising unevenly across four sectors. Construction, manufacturing, retail and services all improved from April. What they are experiencing on the ground, however, looks nothing alike.

That gap is worth sitting with before you rewrite a job posting. Small business hiring conditions have stopped moving as one national trend, and the labor pressure you feel may say more about your sector than your offer. Owners weighing Gen Z hiring strategies especially need to know which pattern they are inside.

Small Business Hiring Now Depends on Your Industry

The overall NFIB Optimism Index sat at 99.8 when this survey was fielded in July. Beneath that single figure, the four tracked industries diverged sharply on the questions that actually govern payroll decisions.

Manufacturing came out strongest. Its Optimism Index climbed 6.3 points from April to 104.3, the largest quarterly gain and the most confident reading of any industry. Manufacturers also reported better earnings trends, stronger sales expectations and higher hiring plans than firms overall.

Retail sat at the other end. Its index rose just 0.7 points to 94.8, still below both its own historical average of 96.1 and the level for all firms.

NFIB industry Optimism Index, July 2026 survey Industry Optimism Index Change from April Manufacturing 104.3 Up 6.3 points All firms 99.8 Up 2.4 points in July Retail 94.8 Up 0.7 points

Construction Is Chasing Workers It Cannot Find

Construction owners reported the tightest labor market by a wide margin. Fifty-three percent said they had job openings they could not fill, up 7 points from April and fully 17 points above the level for all firms.

They are still trying. Plans to add employees rose 9 points to a net 28%, second highest among the four industries and 8 points above the all-firm reading. So the demand is there even when the candidates are not.

The strain shows up in the numbers that pay the bills. Construction earnings trends dropped 8 points from April to a net negative 19%, reversing the improvement those firms had built from January through April. Wanting to hire and being able to afford it are turning into separate problems.

Retail and Services Are Moving in Opposite Directions

Retailers face a demand question rather than a labor one. Their real sales expectations fell 16 points to a net negative 7%, which is a genuinely uncomfortable place to be heading into fall. Job openings nonetheless rose 11 points to 37%, so staffing gaps persist even as sales confidence slips.

Services told the opposite story. Expected business conditions jumped 13 points to a net 15%, the largest improvement of any industry. Yet hiring plans fell 8 points to a net 10%, the lowest reading in the survey and the only decline of the four.

In other words, service firms feel better about the economy and are still choosing not to add people. That caution deserves respect rather than judgment.

Supply Chain Pressure Has Barely Eased

Sixty-three percent of all small business owners said supply chain disruptions affected their business to some extent in July, down only a single point from April. This is no longer a shock. It is a background cost.

The burden falls unevenly again. Wholesale reported the heaviest impact at 84%, while professional services came in at 32% and finance at 25%. If you sell physical goods, you are absorbing a friction that your consulting peers simply do not carry.

Overall business health held up reasonably well. Sixty-nine percent of owners rated their firm’s health as excellent or good, up 2 points, with professional services highest at 80% and manufacturing and transportation lowest at 60% and 59%.

How Owners Should Adjust Before the Fourth Quarter

Start by benchmarking against your own industry instead of the national headline. A 99.8 index reading tells a manufacturer something very different than it tells a retailer, and planning from the average will mislead you either way.

If you are in construction or wholesale, treat labor and inventory as one linked constraint rather than two separate ones. Both are eating margin at the same time, and solving one without the other tends to disappoint. Some owners are reworking their physical footprint entirely, which is why interest in flexible small warehouse space keeps climbing.

If you are a services firm feeling better but hiring less, name that tension out loud with your team. Then look for flexibility levers that cost less than headcount. A thoughtful return to office mandate decision, for example, changes your candidate pool without changing your payroll.

You can also cross-check your read against federal data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics job openings report gives you a broader picture of turnover and vacancies by sector.

Small Business Hiring Questions Owners Are Asking

Which industry has the hardest time hiring right now?

Construction, by a clear margin. Fifty-three percent of construction owners reported unfilled openings in July, 17 points above the all-firm level.

Is supply chain disruption finally fading?

Barely. It affected 63% of owners in July, down just one point from April, and it remains concentrated in wholesale and goods-heavy businesses.

Should slow sales expectations stop me from hiring?

Not automatically. Retailers reported weak sales expectations and rising job openings at the same time, which suggests staffing gaps and demand worries can coexist.