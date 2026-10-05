Small Business Index Climbs as Owners Feel Healthier

Small business owners are feeling better about their companies. The latest quarterly index from Justworks and the Chamber now reads 70.5. That compares with 66.5 last quarter and a 72.0 peak a year ago.

Running a company is stressful, and the headlines rarely help. This report offers a bit of relief, but it also shows where the pressure remains. Pair it with our look at cash flow management before you plan the next quarter.

A Confidence Bounce, With a Catch

Ipsos surveyed 759 U.S. small business owners from August 4 to 18. About 70% described their company’s health as good or very good. Another sign of progress: 35% said it was very good, which is 8 points higher than a year ago.

However, owners are not nearly as upbeat about the wider economy. Just 27% see it in a positive light, compared with 40% twelve months ago. In short, owners trust their own books more than the headlines.

That gap matters when you set strategy. If you wait for the national mood to improve before you invest, you may miss the window your own numbers already show. If you ignore the mood entirely, you may overspend just as customers get cautious.

Cash Flow Is Holding Up Better Than Mood

The cash flow numbers are the most encouraging part of the report. They suggest owners are managing day to day even while prices stay high.

What owners reported, Q3 2026 Measure Share of owners Comfortable with cash flow 72% Expect higher revenue next year 62% Plan to increase investment 38% Expect to add staff 36%

If you sit in that 62% group, the question is whether your cash cushion can support the growth you expect.

Growth usually costs money before it makes money. New hires, inventory, and ad spend all arrive first, while customer payments come later. As a result, even a healthy company can feel squeezed. A simple thirteen-week cash forecast can show the pinch points early.

Benefits Are Becoming a Hiring Tool

Small employers are offering more perks than they did a year ago. Health insurance rose to 46% from 41%, and paid vacation jumped to 40% from 30%. Dental and vision coverage reached 31%, up from 21%.

Benefits offered by small businesses Benefit This year Last year Paid vacation 40% 30% Dental or vision 31% 21% Retirement plan 27% 22%

Cost is the barrier. Two thirds of owners want outside help choosing benefits, and they name rising costs and tight budgets as the main hurdles. A good starting point is a retirement plan for small employers, since only 27% offer one yet many job seekers expect it. If health coverage is the sticking point, see how an AI health insurance broker is trying to help.

Inflation Is Still the Stubborn Problem

Inflation is the top challenge for 54% of owners. It is the third quarter in a row that the figure has stayed above 50%. As a result, optimism and strain are sitting side by side in the same offices.

Borrowing costs add to that strain. The central bank recently raised rates, as we covered in our interest rate hike story, so debt planning deserves a fresh look.

Meanwhile, owners also report spending on people. Three quarters invest in employee training. That is a sensible move when hiring is expensive, because developing a current team member often costs less than recruiting a new one.

Steps to Take Before Year-End Planning

Use the good news to get ahead of problems, not to relax. Here is a simple checklist for the next 30 days.

Check your cash runway against your growth plans.

Price one benefit upgrade and compare it with the cost of turnover.

Review every vendor contract for price increases.

Then pick one growth bet and fund it deliberately. Owners who plan investment ahead of time tend to avoid the stop-and-start spending that drains cash. In addition, tell your team what the numbers show. People work better when they understand the company is stable.

Watch the Q4 index. If confidence keeps climbing while inflation stays above 50%, expect more owners to hire cautiously.

Small Business Index FAQs

Who runs the small business index?

Justworks and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce publish it quarterly, using an Ipsos online survey.

Does a higher index mean growth is guaranteed?

No. It measures sentiment, so treat it as a signal and check it against your own numbers.

What should a very small company do with this data?

Compare your own results with the index. If your cash comfort is lower than the 72% figure, focus on collections and expenses first. If it is higher, you may have room to invest in hiring, training, or marketing.

How often is it updated?

The index arrives every quarter, so you can track the trend and spot turning points before they show up in your own sales.