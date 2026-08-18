Small Business News: Nasdaq Center Backs Arkansas Founders

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center announced a two-year Northwest Arkansas program on August 12 that pairs coaching for early-stage companies with paid internships for local students. The initiative runs with the University of Arkansas Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Northwest Arkansas Community College, backed by the Walton Family Foundation.

The mechanics are simple. Founders get structured coaching, students get paid experience, and a grant covers the wage bill that usually stops a small company from hiring in the first place.

How the Arkansas Program Is Structured

Students are placed with early-stage companies across four cohorts spread over two years. Each placement runs 12 weeks at 10 hours per week, paid at $15 per hour, and organizers expect to place 140 students across the grant period.

Northwest Arkansas program terms as announced Element Detail Duration Two years, four cohorts Placement length 12 weeks Hours 10 per week Student pay $15 per hour Students placed 140 across the grant period

Participating companies enroll at the same time in Milestone Circles, a coaching format that gives them onboarding frameworks before an intern arrives. That sequencing addresses the usual failure mode, where a founder hires help and then has nothing prepared for the first day.

The Real Constraint This Solves

Early-stage companies rarely refuse help because they do not want it. They refuse because payroll is the hardest line to add, and a founder weighing a $2,000 intern against six weeks of runway will choose runway every time.

Subsidizing the wage removes that trade-off. It also removes the excuse, since a company that still declines free labor is usually admitting it has not defined the work clearly enough to delegate any of it.

The coaching component addresses that second problem directly. Programs like this one sit alongside other capital-light support that founders often overlook, including the kind of small business grants 2026 has already produced in several states.

Why the Region Matters More Than It Sounds

Northwest Arkansas is not a coastal hub, and that is the point. Talent pipelines in secondary markets tend to leak, with graduates leaving for larger cities because local companies never gave them a reason to stay.

Connecting students to local startups before graduation changes that calculation. It builds relationships during school rather than after, which is when the decision to leave usually gets made.

Organizers described the effort as a model other regions can adapt, which is a claim worth watching. New company creation has been running at a record pace nationally, as our reporting on new business applications documented, and most of those founders are nowhere near a coastal accelerator.

What Founders Outside Arkansas Should Do

You probably cannot join this program. You can, however, copy its structure, because nothing about it requires a foundation grant to replicate at smaller scale.

Contact the career services office at the nearest community college. They are usually eager for employer partners, and they will screen candidates for you at no cost. Ask specifically about work-study arrangements, where federal funds often cover a share of the wage.

Then define one project with a clear deliverable before you post anything. Twelve weeks at ten hours is roughly 120 hours of work, which is enough to rebuild a website, clean a customer database, or run a small research effort, but not enough for vague general support.

Apply the same discipline everywhere else you are short on cash. Founders who learn to build brand authority without a marketing budget tend to be the same ones who find subsidized talent, because both require asking rather than spending.

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center also publishes free curriculum and programming that any founder can access regardless of location, which is a reasonable starting point if you want the coaching side without the grant.

Signals to Track From Here

Watch whether the Walton Family Foundation or similar funders extend this format to other regions. Philanthropic capital flowing into founder support rather than direct investment would be a meaningful shift in how early-stage help gets funded.

Also watch retention. The number that matters two years out is not how many students were placed, but how many stayed in the region and how many host companies were still operating.

Common Questions About Programs Like This

Do these programs require giving up equity?

Grant-funded coaching programs generally do not take equity, unlike traditional accelerators. Read the terms before applying either way.

How small can a company be and still qualify?

Most early-stage programs accept pre-revenue companies. The usual requirement is a formed entity and an active founder, not traction.

Is a 10-hour weekly intern actually useful?

Yes, when the scope is narrow. Treat it as one project rather than ongoing support and the output is real.

The takeaway for founders is short. Subsidized help exists in more places than most people check, and the companies that find it are usually the ones who bothered to call.