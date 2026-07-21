Small Business Optimism Index Rises as Loan Rates Ease

Sentiment on Main Street improved last month, and the NFIB survey published July 14 put the Small Business Optimism Index at 97.4 for June. That is a gain of 2.1 points and leaves the measure just shy of the 98.0 average it has held across 52 years. Brighter sales expectations did most of the lifting.

A quieter figure deserves more of your attention. Owners borrowing on short maturities paid an average of 7.4% in June, a level last seen in the autumn of 2022. Anyone who has been postponing equipment, software or a second site now faces different arithmetic, and that arithmetic runs straight through your small business cash flow.

Reading the June Numbers

The improvement was narrow rather than broad. Expectations moved sharply, while the conditions owners actually operate in barely shifted.

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index components, June 2026 Component June reading Change from May Optimism Index 97.4 +2.1 Uncertainty Index 89 -2 Expect better conditions (net) 13% +10 Expect higher real sales (net) 9% +8 Plan capital outlays 20% +4

Two figures argue for restraint. Uncertainty came down slightly but still reads 89, which towers over its long-run level of 68. Hiring told a similar story, with the employment measure flat at 100.2 and roughly a third of owners unable to fill the roles they have open.

In other words, owners feel better about what is coming without seeing much change in front of them yet. That gap is worth respecting before you act on the headline.

Cheaper Credit, Fewer Borrowers

Now the contradiction. Rates came down, and demand for credit came down with them. Regular borrowing was reported by 22% of owners, a five-point monthly drop that leaves the figure roughly a third below its historical norm of 34%.

That combination usually signals caution rather than opportunity. Faced with elevated uncertainty and unremarkable growth, owners would rather sit on cash than commit to a payment schedule. The instinct is reasonable, and it is also worth challenging if your demand has been steady for three or four quarters.

Before deciding either way, get clear on what is actually available to you. Terms on SBA 7(a) loans behave nothing like a revolving bank line, and faster-growing companies increasingly weigh both against venture debt. Compare total cost across the full term, not the advertised rate.

The Pricing Squeeze Nobody Enjoys

Inflation climbed back to the top of the worry list in June. Around one owner in five named it their single biggest problem, the strongest such reading since late 2024.

Behaviour followed. On a net basis, 38% pushed selling prices higher, extending a run that has now lasted four straight months and reached its highest point since early 2023. Real pricing power is a gift, though it comes with a bill in volume if you lean on it too hard.

The outlook softens a little. Net plans to raise prices over the coming quarter slipped two points to 32%, which suggests owners expect some relief. Treat that as a forecast to stress test, not a promise to build your budget around.

Three Questions Before You Finance Anything

Capital spending plans reached 20%, the year’s strongest reading. If you are weighing something similar, three questions usually settle it.

Will this cut a cost you can already measure every month, or does it only create capacity you hope to sell into later?

Can today’s revenue cover the payment, with no growth assumed?

If sales fall 15% for two quarters, what is the asset worth and how quickly could you exit it?

Answer those plainly and the decision tends to make itself. Purchases with a measurable payback usually justify themselves even at 7.4%. Capacity bets without committed demand rarely do.

Buying is the alternative worth pricing alongside building. As financing eases and more owners head toward retirement, acquiring existing revenue can beat creating it from scratch, which is why a growing number of young operators are working out how to buy a business.

What Would Confirm a Real Turn

NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg framed June as a mixed picture, crediting improved expectations while noting that borrowing costs and slow growth still keep owners cautious about hiring and investment.

Three developments would turn one decent month into a trend. Watch for uncertainty continuing to fall toward its long-run average. Watch for regular borrowing climbing back past 30%. Watch for price increase plans easing further rather than stalling.

The next release lands in August, since the survey publishes on the second Tuesday of each month. Until then, treat June as a reason to rerun your numbers rather than a signal to move quickly.