Small Business Outlook Is Steady but Cautious, New Survey Shows

Here is a number every founder should sit with: 81% of small business owners report that 2026 is going at or above plan financially. That finding comes from the SBE Council’s October Small Business Check Up, released on October 8. The small business outlook it paints is steady, but owners are clearly bracing for tougher months.

I have learned the hard way that good news and warning signs often arrive together. This survey is a perfect example, and it pairs well with the small business index we covered recently. Let’s break down what owners reported and how you can act on it today.

The Mood Is Stable, Not Euphoric

The poll reached 516 owners of companies with 2 to 99 employees. It ran online from September 11 to 19, with a margin of about 4.4 points. Most respondents described a business that is steady or growing, and 61% said results improved over 2025.

Looking ahead, about half expect to finish the year in a better spot than they ended last year. A third expect no change, and 12% expect a worse position. That spread tells you optimism is real but not universal.

Where the Worry Is Growing

Inflation tops the list of concerns. Fuel and power bills moved up the fastest, climbing from ninth place in February to second place today. Fears about a slowdown also climbed.

Top concerns among surveyed owners, October 2026 Concern Share citing it Inflation 39% Gasoline and energy costs 29% Economic uncertainty 28% Recession or slowdown 20% Competition 20% Tariffs 19%

The intensity matters as much as the ranking. Anxiety about prices over the coming year rose from 73% to 81% since February, and unease about a recession rose from 59% to 73%.

Notice what that means for planning. When most of your peers expect higher costs, suppliers will push prices up, and your customers will push back on yours. Set your pricing rules now, before a squeeze forces rushed choices. Review contracts with fixed rates, and ask key vendors what increases they expect.

Customers Are Getting Pickier

Over the past six months, 36% of owners saw customers spend less, while 29% saw more spending. Shoppers are trading down, with 34% of owners noticing a move to cheaper options. Others report more price comparison and slower decisions.

That pressure shows up in cross-border trade too, as our look at tariffs Canada fallout explained. If your buyers are hunting for deals, defend your margin with bundles and clear value, not blanket discounts.

Capital Is the Quiet Growth Killer

Access to money is the headline constraint. A majority of owners, 54%, said a lack of capital holds back growth, up from 43% in February. Hiring plans look cautious as well, with 61% planning to keep staffing flat for the next six months.

So build your cash cushion before you need it. Talk to your bank while the books look strong, line up a credit facility, and cut spend that does not touch revenue. Lenders favor owners who ask early.

What Owners Say Is Working Right Now

Among owners with stable or improving results, the most common moves were holding sales steady, trimming costs, and adopting tools like AI. Social media marketing came next. When asked how they win new customers, 28% pointed to social media and 22% to word of mouth.

Paid ads, email, networking, and content marketing each sat in single digits. If you need fresh ideas for the channel that leads, start with our guide to social media trends for this month. Test one idea at a time and track the cost per lead.

AI Is Now Mainstream on Main Street

Roughly six in ten small employers, 58% in this poll, run AI agents at least some of the time, and another 14% are weighing it. Meanwhile, 16% fear that AI wipes out more positions than it adds. Both views can be true inside the same company.

My advice is to automate tasks, not people. Hand the repetitive work to software, then redeploy your team toward sales and service. Government data can help you benchmark, and the Census Bureau’s business survey release tracks the same trends with a far larger sample of about 1.2 million firms.

A Simple Plan for the Next 90 Days

Turn the survey into three actions. First, protect cash by stress-testing your budget against a 10% drop in sales. Second, double down on the one acquisition channel that already works. Third, pick a single process to automate and measure the hours it frees.

Small steps like these keep you flexible. As a result, you can seize opportunities when competitors are stuck waiting for clarity.

Quick Answers on the Small Business Outlook

Who ran the survey?

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, with fieldwork by TechnoMetrica Marketplace Intelligence.

Is this a random sample of every small firm?

No. It covered 516 owners with 2 to 99 employees, so view it as a snapshot and not a census.

What is the one action to take this week?

Review your cash runway and talk to a lender before conditions tighten.