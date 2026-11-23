On November 19, the U.S. Small Business Administration urged shoppers to buy from neighborhood businesses on Small Business Saturday, which falls on November 28 this year. American Express launched the event in 2010, and the SBA now co-sponsors it. The agency framed the day as a holiday tradition that independent shops plan around all year.

Picture a coffee shop owner staring at next Saturday’s schedule, unsure whether to add a barista or run a promotion. With eight days to go, small choices like that add up. Here is how to turn the federal push and the latest survey numbers into a practical plan.

What the SBA Is Asking Shoppers to Do

The SBA’s message to consumers is simple: spend locally on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler pitched it as a way to keep money circulating in neighborhoods and to back the businesses that anchor Main Streets.

The agency also reminded readers how large the sector is. According to the release, the country’s 36 million small businesses make up 99% of all firms. They employ nearly half of private-sector workers and produce more than 40% of GDP.

Small Business Saturday by the Numbers

American Express research, cited by the SBA, gives owners useful benchmarks. Shoppers reported spending an estimated $18 billion at independent shops during the 2025 event.

Key figures cited by the SBA (American Express studies) Data point Figure Estimated spending since 2012 $241 billion Estimated 2025 Small Business Saturday spending $18 billion Consumers likely to shop small this season 88%, highest since 2012 Owners saying holiday sales affect 2027 growth 70% Share of each dollar that stays local 68 cents

That 70% figure deserves attention. Seven in ten owners believe this season will shape their ability to grow next year, which raises the stakes for one weekend.

Treat the Survey Data With Care

Before you build a forecast, understand where these numbers come from. The spending totals are based on what consumers told survey takers. They do not reflect actual receipts or card transactions.

Likewise, the 2026 study polled 1,008 adults and 503 owners in September. That is a useful snapshot of intent, but intent and checkout are different things. Our small business survey coverage found owners often feel more confident about their own firms than the broader economy.

So use last year’s actual sales as your baseline. Then layer the survey trends on top as a reason for modest optimism, not a guarantee.

Build an Offer Worth Leaving the House For

Shoppers have endless deals in their inboxes this week. Therefore, your offer should reward people for showing up in person or buying direct. A free gift with purchase, a local-only bundle or an early-bird hour often beats a blanket discount.

Be careful with markdowns, though. Our report on Black Friday deals showed how quickly shoppers spot inflated “sale” prices. Honest pricing protects your reputation long after the weekend ends.

Also check your margins before you advertise anything. A thoughtful pricing strategy keeps a busy day from turning into a loss.

Partner With Neighbors to Draw a Crowd

You do not have to carry the day alone. Teaming up with nearby shops can turn a quiet block into a destination. For instance, a boutique, a bakery and a bookstore might offer a shared stamp card that rewards visits to all three.

Cross-promotion stretches every marketing dollar further. Each partner shares the plan with its own email list and social followers, so everyone reaches new local customers. Afterward, compare notes on what drew traffic so the group can improve next year.

Prepare Your Team and Your Systems

Busy Saturdays expose weak spots fast. Confirm staffing now, and schedule your strongest people for peak hours. Then test your point-of-sale system, card reader and Wi-Fi before the doors open.

Stock up on best sellers and gift-ready items.

Prepare signage that explains your offer in one glance.

List your shop on the free Shop Small map if you qualify.

Set up an easy way to collect emails at checkout.

American Express offers free marketing materials and map listings on its Shop Small resource hub. Download them early, since printing takes time.

Turn One Busy Saturday Into Loyal Customers

The real payoff comes after the rush. Every first-time visitor is a chance to earn a repeat customer in January, when sales usually slow. Capture contact details and send a thank-you note within a few days.

Social content helps too. Short videos of your shop on the big day can reach locals who missed it. If you sell online, our look at Instagram affiliate marketing covers new ways creators can send buyers your way.

Finally, review your results the following Monday. Compare sales, average order size and new sign-ups against last year, then note what to repeat next November.

Shop Small Questions Owners Ask

When is Small Business Saturday this year?

It falls on Saturday, November 28, the day after Black Friday.

Do online shops count?

Yes. The event covers independent businesses selling in stores and online.