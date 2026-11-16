Payroll company Gusto published new small business survey results on November 12, 2026, drawing on responses from 1,731 American owners who employ fewer than 25 people. The headline split is stark: owners feel steady about their own companies but more worried about the wider economy.

For young founders, that gap is a planning signal. Your customers may keep buying while the big picture wobbles, but your costs, financing and hiring plans need to assume a thinner cushion than a year ago.

Confidence Inside, Doubt Outside

Owner sentiment, 2025 vs. 2026. Source: Gusto State of Small Business report. Measure 2025 2026 Optimistic about own business 61% 61% Optimistic about U.S. economy 29% 18% Pessimistic about U.S. economy 50% 59%

Economic pessimism grew across all industries, climbing an average of nine points. Goods producers and Western owners posted the steepest jumps. Even so, a full 86% say their companies are hitting or beating the targets they set at launch.

Customer demand is holding things together. Among upbeat owners, 68% credit spending and demand. Gusto’s economists cautioned that confidence could fade quickly if that spending softens.

In other words, the optimism is real but borrowed. It rests on buyers, not on a strong outlook. That makes it worth building a plan for the month when orders slow down.

AI Has Moved Into Daily Operations

Two-thirds of small firms now rely on AI tools in some form. That ranges from light testing to deep integration, though only 5% say AI touches every area of their operation where it can. Professional services firms lead adoption.

Policies are catching up as well. A quarter of employers now keep written AI rules, compared with 15% a year earlier. Owners trust AI most with communication work and stay far more careful about letting it crunch numbers or answer customers directly.

If you have not written rules yet, start small. Other small business outlook surveys this fall point the same way: adoption is moving faster than oversight.

Prices Are Rising Because Costs Are

Input costs remain the top pain point. Close to six in ten owners say shifting supplier prices hurt them this year, while 40% blame higher interest rates. More than half raised their own prices in the past 12 months, usually by 10% or less, and half plan another increase next year.

Before you follow the crowd, test any increase on a small group of customers first. Compare margins by product line so you know where a bump is justified. Our breakdown of the latest inflation report covers how to time those moves.

Credit Cards Are Filling the Funding Gap

Business cards dominated outside financing this year. Of the owners who borrowed, 79% used one, compared with 69% the year before. Notably, 63% of those card users carry a balance month to month, which means cards are acting as long-term debt at high rates.

That is a warning sign for founders. Revolving card debt is flexible but costly, so compare it with lines of credit or SBA-backed loans. Keeping an eye on business loan rates can help you secure better terms before you need the cash.

On the bright side, 85% of owners who sought financing got everything they needed, and about a third used no outside money at all.

Hiring Remains a Skills Puzzle

About a quarter of owners went looking for staff this year and could not find affordable, qualified candidates. Most of them pointed to missing skills. The smallest firms more often said pay expectations were out of reach, while somewhat larger ones ran into scheduling conflicts.

Training a motivated candidate can beat waiting months for a perfect fit. Gusto’s full report and methodology notes the survey ran online from August 17 to September 7, 2026, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 points.

What Founders Should Do Before Year End

Take three steps this quarter. First, stress test your cash plan against a 10% dip in sales. Second, write a one-page AI policy covering data, approvals and customer-facing use. Third, review every card balance and move long-term debt to cheaper credit where you can.

Finally, revisit your pricing calendar. If half your peers plan increases next year, customers may accept a modest bump more readily than you expect, especially if you explain what changed.

None of these moves require a consultant. Together, they turn a gloomy survey into a practical checklist for the months ahead.

Small Business Survey FAQ

How many owners did Gusto survey?

It polled 1,731 owners, all Gusto customers, with results weighted to match national industry and company-age patterns.

How many small firms use AI tools?

About 67%, though most are testing it or using it for a handful of tasks.

Are owners raising prices again?

Half say they expect another increase in the coming year, often to keep pace with supplier costs.