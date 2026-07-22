Social Commerce Hits $23B as TikTok Shop Outgrows Retail

Social commerce stopped being an experiment the moment a three year old channel started outselling big box retailers online, and eMarketer projects TikTok Shop will reach $23.41 billion in US ecommerce sales this year. That figure would put it ahead of the US ecommerce operations of Target, Costco, Best Buy, and Kroger.

For a founder selling anything physical, that is a distribution question, not a social media question. The platform launched in the US in September 2023, which means the entire climb happened inside three selling seasons. Channels rarely move that fast, and the ones that do reward early operators disproportionately.

The Numbers Behind TikTok Shop’s Climb

Growth is decelerating in percentage terms while accelerating in dollars. Sales reached $15.82 billion in 2025 on 108% growth, and this year’s projected 48% increase adds more absolute revenue than the previous year’s doubling did.

Share tells a similar story. TikTok Shop captured 18.2% of total US social commerce in 2025, and eMarketer expects roughly 24.1% by 2027. So the channel is consolidating around one platform rather than spreading evenly.

TikTok Shop US ecommerce sales and share Metric Figure 2025 US sales $15.82 billion, up 108% year over year 2026 projected US sales $23.41 billion, up 48% year over year Share of US social commerce, 2025 18.2% Projected share, 2027 24.1%

Why Conversion Rates Change Your Channel Math

The spread between platforms is wider than most founders assume. TikTok Shop converts at 4.7%, compared with 2.1% on Instagram Shopping and 1.8% on Facebook Shops, which is roughly a 2.6x gap between the leader and the laggard.

That difference decides whether paid traffic pencils out. At 1.8% you need cheap clicks and high margin to survive, but at 4.7% a mid-margin product can absorb realistic acquisition costs and still work.

Do not read it as a promise, though. Conversion is high partly because the format compresses discovery and checkout into one session, so the number reflects buying intent created on the platform rather than traffic you send there. Your own results will track how well your content earns that intent.

Building a Social Commerce Test That Costs Little

Pick one product, not your catalog. The test you want answers a single question: can you produce content that sells this specific item repeatedly, without a media budget propping it up?

Give it thirty days and a fixed number of posts. Track units sold per post rather than views, because view counts flatter you and units do not, and the whole point is learning your true content-to-revenue ratio.

Keep the operational lift small at first. Founders who have figured out how to sell online without heavy infrastructure tend to move fastest here, because social commerce rewards iteration speed over polish.

Then decide honestly whether to continue. Plenty of products do not suit the format, and finding that out for a few hundred dollars is a good outcome.

Where the Channel Goes After 2027

Expect competition for the same buyer. As TikTok Shop’s share grows, other platforms will subsidize sellers to close the conversion gap, which usually means temporary fee holidays and better creator payouts.

Expect margin pressure too. Early channel advantages compress as more sellers arrive, so the founders who build a repeat customer relationship now will be the ones still profitable in three years. That is the same lesson from direct to consumer brands that survived rising ad costs.

Above all, treat it as one channel among several. The omnichannel retail in 2026 picture still shows customers moving between discovery and purchase across platforms, so a single-channel business remains a fragile one.

Social Commerce Questions Founders Keep Asking

Is social commerce worth it for a small catalog? Often yes, because the format favors one hero product over breadth. A narrow catalog is an advantage here rather than a limitation.

Do I need to appear on camera? No, but someone does. Creator partnerships work, though founder-led content usually converts better early because it carries specificity that hired creators cannot fake.

How much budget do I need to start? Less than most channels, since organic reach still functions. Reserve your money for inventory and fulfillment instead, because running out of stock mid-trend costs more than any ad spend saves.

The channel is big enough now that ignoring it is a decision rather than an oversight. Run the thirty day test, keep the product count low, and let units sold settle the argument.