Solo Business Applications Climb as AI Fills the First Hire

Solo business filings are climbing fastest where AI can do the most work, according to new CNBC reporting on one-person companies published this weekend. The story draws on Census-based research from George Mason University’s Mercatus Center, along with founders already earning serious revenue alone.

Why should you care today? Your first hire may no longer be a person, and that changes how much capital you need. It also changes who you will compete against, since a single operator can now look like a full team.

The Numbers Behind the Solo Business Wave

Labor economist Liya Palagashvili compared application types across sectors with heavy AI exposure. Filings showing no early signs of payroll jumped 26.8% in two years. Meanwhile, filings that looked likely to hire went the other direction.

Change in U.S. business applications, Q1 2024 to Q1 2026 (Mercatus Center, via CNBC) Group Change AI-exposed sectors, no early hiring signals Up 26.8% (between about 222,000 and 281,000 a quarter) AI-exposed sectors, likely future employers Down 6.4% Wholesale and construction, no early hiring signals Down 0.4%

Treat those figures carefully. Palagashvili calls the work preliminary, it does not prove AI was the reason for the shift, and some of these companies may hire later. Still, the pattern lines up with the broader solopreneur economy we covered this summer.

What One Founder Can Actually Earn

Two examples show the upside. Alex Willen operates several e-commerce brands (around 12, to be exact) all without staff and projects between $2.5 million and $3 million in sales this year. Former Microsoft employee Kristin Ginn launched an AI consultancy in March, and it has about $250,000 booked or collected so far.

The savings are concrete. Willen says a product photo shoot used to run between $2,000 and $5,000, while listing images that are new cost another few-hundred dollars to around $1,000. Ginn, by comparison, pays under $60 a month for her AI subscriptions.

New revenue matters as much as lower costs. After buying a brand that specializes in hunting gear, Willen rebuilt its neglected Shopify store with AI help and ran AI-assisted Meta ads. That channel went from about 1% of sales to roughly 30% during a recent month.

Test the Tool Before You Post the Job

FreshBooks found that 79% of solopreneurs give AI a try before they hire for a skill they lacked. That habit is worth stealing. Before you open a role, spend two weeks seeing how much of the work software can absorb.

Founders starting out after AI layoffs have an advantage here, because they already understand the work being automated. Pick one repetitive function, document your process, and then measure quality against what a contractor would deliver.

Keep your expectations honest, though. Gusto studied existing small companies that embraced AI and saw headcount rise about 7% more than at similar nonadopters, and about 10% more at companies with under 10 people. Clearly, AI can fuel hiring as easily as replace it.

Your Hidden Dependence on Platforms

Going solo does not mean going independent. Around 80% of Willen’s revenue still flows through Amazon, while LinkedIn drives many of Ginn’s clients. One algorithm change or account suspension could hurt either business overnight.

Stanford economist Erik Brynjolfsson expects small companies to focus more on winning customers as production gets cheaper. In practice, that means your email list, your referral network, and your direct sales channel deserve real investment. Owned audiences are the insurance policy for a team of one.

Start with a simple audit. List every customer source, calculate each one’s share of revenue, flag anything above half, and set a 12 month target to bring that number down. If your company is among this year’s new business applications, build this discipline from day one.

Why the Middle May Get Squeezed

The most provocative idea involves midsize companies. In a recent research paper, Brynjolfsson and coauthor Zoë Hitzig argue AI will centralize knowledge and make the largest firms even larger. He predicts smaller teams will gain in one way while giants gain in another.

Adam Branch offers a useful case study. His earlier services company reached about 500 people, and payroll consumed about 85% of its operating budget. At his current startup, rhino.ai, about 50 employees work with labor near 40% and technology near 25%.

Investors will notice that kind of shift. AWS surveyed 3,413 founders and leaders at young, advanced AI companies, and those firms grew revenue 156% a year on average, compared with 65% growth for startups in general. Over half also topped $400,000 per employee in revenue.

How to Decide Your Team Size Now

Ask a different question when planning next year. Instead of asking whom you need to hire, ask which outcomes truly require human judgment or relationships. Everything else should face a software test first.

Watch for updated Census data and follow-up work from Mercatus, since this research is still early. Above all, remember that cheap production raises the value of attention. The founders who win this era will likely be the ones who own their customers.