5 ways to sound like a real human online

If you’ve ever reread a social media post, email, or LinkedIn update and thought, “Why does this sound like a corporate press release?” you’re not alone. The internet is full of content that technically communicates information but somehow feels lifeless. In an era where AI-generated content, automated responses, and polished personal brands dominate our feeds, sounding genuinely human has become a competitive advantage.

Whether you’re building a startup, growing a personal brand, or simply trying to connect with customers, people respond to authenticity. Research consistently shows that consumers trust relatable, transparent communication more than perfectly polished messaging. The challenge is that many of us have been conditioned to write in a way that sounds professional rather than personal. The good news is that sounding human online is less about writing talent and more about making intentional choices that create connection.

1. Write the way you actually speak

One of the fastest ways to sound more human is to stop translating your thoughts into “internet language.” Many people naturally add unnecessary complexity when they write online. Simple ideas become loaded with jargon, formal phrasing, and corporate buzzwords.

Before publishing something, read it out loud. If you would never say a sentence in a real conversation, it’s probably worth rewriting. This doesn’t mean abandoning professionalism. It means choosing clarity over performance. Some of the most effective founders and creators communicate complex ideas using straightforward language because they understand that connection matters more than sounding impressive.

2. Share specific experiences instead of generic opinions

Generic statements rarely create engagement because they could have come from anyone. Specific experiences, on the other hand, immediately make your voice more distinctive.

Consider the difference between saying that entrepreneurship is difficult and describing the moment you refreshed your bank account five times before making payroll. One is a broad observation. The other creates a mental image and demonstrates lived experience.

Seth Godin, one of the most influential marketing thinkers of the past two decades, has built much of his audience by pairing business insights with specific observations and stories. The lesson isn’t that you need dramatic experiences to share. It’s that details make people feel like they’re hearing from a person rather than a content machine.

3. Stop trying to sound perfect

Many people assume credibility comes from presenting a flawless image. In reality, perfection often creates distance.

When founders talk openly about product mistakes, hiring lessons, or failed experiments, audiences tend to trust them more, not less. That’s because vulnerability signals honesty. It shows there’s an actual human behind the account.

Of course, there’s a balance. Oversharing every struggle isn’t necessary. But acknowledging challenges, uncertainty, or lessons learned can make your communication feel significantly more authentic than a stream of carefully curated wins.

4. Show your personality instead of hiding it

Many professionals worry that personality will undermine credibility. In practice, personality is often what people remember.

Some founders are naturally analytical. Others are funny, reflective, or direct. The goal isn’t to adopt a specific style but to let your own voice come through.

A useful question to ask is whether someone who knows you well would recognize your writing without seeing your name attached to it. If the answer is no, you may be editing away the qualities that make your communication unique.

The most memorable online voices aren’t necessarily the most polished. They’re the most recognizable.

5. Focus on helping rather than impressing

A common reason content feels robotic is that the writer is trying to demonstrate expertise rather than provide value.

People can sense the difference. One approach prioritizes appearing knowledgeable. The other prioritizes helping someone solve a problem.

Rand Fishkin, founder of Moz and SparkToro, built a reputation for sharing transparent insights about marketing and entrepreneurship, including mistakes and unexpected outcomes. Much of his credibility comes from a willingness to teach rather than perform expertise.

When you’re writing online, ask yourself a simple question: What will the reader gain from this? The more useful your content becomes, the less you’ll need to convince people you’re worth listening to.

Sounding human online isn’t about abandoning professionalism or strategically manufacturing authenticity. It’s about removing the barriers that prevent your real voice from coming through. The people you want to reach don’t expect perfection. They want clarity, honesty, and connection. The more your online communication reflects the way you genuinely think and interact, the easier it becomes to build trust. And in a digital world filled with noise, trust remains one of the most valuable assets you can create.