How SpeakON Notes and Agent can help you look back on 2026 and prepare one practical next step for 2027.

Before making another list of New Year’s resolutions, it helps to look back. As 2026 comes to a close, what work felt worthwhile? What took more time than it deserved? What did you keep meaning to do?

Those reflections can be the starting point for a January plan. With SpeakON, you can say them aloud, keep them in an editable Note, and ask Agent to help prepare a next step you choose. You can start with a reflection recorded today; you don’t need a year’s worth of saved Notes.

SpeakON brings together voice-enabled hardware, Notes, and AI Agent capabilities to help people turn everyday thoughts into meaningful action. SpeakON aims to fundamentally improve the relationship between capturing information and actually doing something with it. In essence, it is an AI Communicator: a tool that captures spoken thoughts, preserves context, and helps users move forward through organized tasks and user-reviewed actions.

About SpeakON

The SpeakON team brings hardware and AI software together around voice interaction to make AI more accessible in everyday life.

One leader from the company explains, “We begin with founders, managers, and others who need to move work forward on the go. They are not short on ideas; they are short on time to stop, type, switch apps, and work through every step manually.”

Today, SpeakON combines a portable hardware button with voice input, editing, and writing assistance on iPhone. Over time, the company envisions its software becoming an AI Input Layer that connects information, tools, and workflows – helping users complete real tasks through their own personal agent.

SpeakON Use Case

Consider a consultant reflecting on the past year. They press and hold SpeakON to record a Note: ‘This year, my most useful work came from talking directly with customers. I spent too much time in status meetings. Next year, I want to make room for customer conversations again.’ They release the button to finish, then review the editable Note.

From that reflection, they choose one priority for January and ask the Agent: ‘Use this Note to draft a short January plan. Keep the first step small: invite one customer for a catch-up. Prepare an email draft to Alex asking when they’re available in January.’ The agent uses the Note to create a Task and prepare the plan and invitation draft, asking for any missing details needed to complete the request.

The consultant reviews the plan and wording before deciding how to follow up. The result is something concrete to work with: a reflection on the year, a short January plan, and a draft invitation. The same approach can start with an unfinished project to revisit after the holidays or a friend they’ve been meaning to contact.

Inspiration Behind the Innovation

SpeakON takes inspiration from the effortless interaction of the communicator in Star Trek. On the USS Enterprise, Kirk, Spock, and the crew didn’t have to sit down, open an app, or navigate a workflow to get results. Rather, they reached for it and spoke. It was simple, clean, and effective: the kind of futuristic tool that optimistic science-fiction portrayals of the 1960s were full of.

This way, SpeakON is looking to deliver on this decades-old promise of wish fulfillment, not in terms of aping the sci-fi aesthetic, but rather in verifiably removing the friction between having a thought and doing something with it.

This is what separates SpeakON from so many of its peers and competitors. A voice keyboard converts speech into text. But SpeakON is an AI Communicator: it keeps what you say as context and helps you move it forward.

Final Thoughts

The New Year’s plan can begin with one thing worth carrying forward from 2026. SpeakON Notes gives you a place to capture that reflection; Agent helps prepare a practical next step for January. You choose the priority, review the result, and decide what to do with it. Explore SpeakON.