Starting a Business Gets Easier as ZenBusiness Hits a Milestone

ZenBusiness announced on Tuesday that it has helped launch 1 million businesses, and it is marking the milestone with a new batch of AI tools inside its Velo assistant. The Austin company, founded in 2015, says the features draw on patterns from over five million filings across all 50 states.

Why should you care? Starting a business has rarely been more popular, yet many first-time founders still stall on paperwork, planning, and cash. The new tools target exactly those friction points, and the data behind them reveals where new owners tend to get stuck.

The Data Behind the Startup Boom

Interest in forming a company keeps climbing. Americans filed a record 5.67 million applications to form new businesses in 2025, according to Census Bureau figures cited in the announcement. You can follow the monthly trend yourself through the Census Business Formation Statistics.

However, ambition and resources rarely line up neatly. ZenBusiness’s own research and usage figures highlight the gap:

Figures from ZenBusiness’s 2026 announcement Data point Figure Current or aspiring founders who cannot afford outside professional help 37% Those who say fear keeps them from starting 76% Velo conversations since its July 2025 launch Over 3.17 million

Put simply, plenty of people already have the idea. What many lack is a clear first move and a budget for advisers.

What the New Velo Tools Do

The company is adding several features to Velo, its free AI business guide. Each one tackles a task that usually eats time or money during the first few months.

Grant Finder scans for grants a company may qualify for.

scans for grants a company may qualify for. Market Analysis Tool compiles reports on comparable businesses so you can test whether an idea has legs.

compiles reports on comparable businesses so you can test whether an idea has legs. Business Plan Generator helps owners build a plan suitable for investors or partners.

helps owners build a plan suitable for investors or partners. Launch Announcement Writer drafts copy for a website, email list, and social channels.

Additional helpers cover mission statements, insurance research, and marketing plans. These sit on top of Velo Blueprint, a no-cost roadmap launched in June that walks founders through each stage. ZenBusiness also pushed further into AI agents for business this summer with a more hands-on product.

Where AI Helps and Where It Falls Short

An AI plan generator can hand you a solid first draft in minutes. That speed is valuable when you are testing several ideas at once. Still, a generated plan is only as good as the assumptions you feed it.

Treat these tools as a starting point rather than a verdict. For instance, a market report might show that competitors exist, yet only customer conversations reveal whether buyers would switch. Likewise, a grant search saves hours, but eligibility rules still deserve a careful read.

There is also a confidence angle. When three in four would-be founders cite fear, a structured checklist can matter as much as the paperwork itself. Seeing the next concrete step tends to make the leap feel smaller.

Solo Founders Are Driving the Shift

Many new companies launch with no hires at all. Recent data on solo business applications shows filings without hiring plans rising fastest in sectors exposed to AI. Tools like Velo are built for that one-person operator who must act as lawyer, marketer, and bookkeeper at the same time.

One founder highlighted in the release, Victor Bilgen of BridgeLayer Analytics, said the platform helped him move his company from a regular LLC into S Corp status far faster than handling the research alone. That kind of administrative lift is where small teams feel the biggest relief.

For those founders, time is the scarcest resource. Every hour spent decoding state forms is an hour not spent finding customers, so handing off routine compliance can pay off quickly, even before revenue arrives.

Smart Next Steps for New Founders

Pick a legal structure early, and revisit it once profits grow.

Add every state filing deadline to your calendar the day you register.

Use AI drafts for speed, then pressure test them with ten real customer calls.

Search for grants before you take on debt or give up ownership.

Not everyone needs to start from zero, either. If building from scratch feels slow, it may be worth learning how to buy a business that already has customers. Either way, the barrier to getting started keeps dropping, and founders who move with a plan stand to gain the most.

Questions New Founders Often Ask

Is Velo free to use?

ZenBusiness describes Velo as a free AI guide. Formation filings and other paid services carry their own fees, so check pricing before you commit.

Can AI write my business plan for me?

It can produce a useful draft. You still need to verify the numbers, test your pricing, and make the strategic calls yourself.

Should I form an LLC before my first sale?

Many founders do so for liability protection, but the right timing depends on your risk and state rules. A quick talk with an accountant is worth the cost.