Startup Competition From Stan Puts $100K on 100 Founders

Stan announced Launchpad on September 22, a 14-day founder competition. Programming stretches from October 4 to October 19, and the location is a private retreat in the Pocono Mountains, roughly two hours outside New York City. Roughly 100 founders, split into 30 teams, will compete for a $100,000 prize while building and scaling their startups in public.

If a $100,000 prize sounds like the headline, the mentorship list is the real story for most young founders. Participants get access to Stan’s own co-founders plus outside names like Gary Vaynerchuk and Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso, and the entire program is being filmed as a documentary-style series ending in a Demo Day. Applications close September 25, so anyone weighing whether to apply is working against a tight clock.

What the Competition Actually Involves

Teams will build and document their startups publicly for two straight weeks, using Stan’s own AI content tool, Stanley, to produce the material. The structure rewards founders who can build and market simultaneously, since the entire competition doubles as promotional content for whichever startups make it through.

Dodonov, who co-founded Stan, framed the philosophy behind the format directly.

“Building is easy. Distribution is hard.”

Speakers confirmed for the program include Zach Yadegari of Cal AI and Harlem Capital partner Brandon Bryant, giving participants direct access to people who have both built and funded startups at scale.

Why This Kind of Startup Competition Is Worth Watching

Founder competitions like this one solve a problem that most young entrepreneurs actually have: not a lack of ideas, but a lack of structured feedback from people who have already done it. A concentrated two-week sprint with mentors on-site is a faster way to pressure-test a business idea than months of scattered advice from friends and online forums.

This is also a case study in how much traction a well-run competition can add to founders who left Silicon Valley style paths, where distance from traditional hubs no longer blocks access to top mentors, since events like Launchpad concentrate that access into a short, intense window instead of requiring years of networking in one city.

What to Do if You Cannot Apply This Round

Missing the September 25 deadline does not mean missing the underlying opportunity. Study how Stan structured this program: a hard deadline, public building, and a demo day that forces founders to ship something demonstrable in a fixed window. You can borrow that structure for your own team even without a $100,000 prize attached.

Founders serious about applying to future rounds should also study how competitive term sheets and valuations get set once a startup gains real traction. A startup valuation reset can happen fast in either direction, and understanding that mechanic before you need it matters more than any single pitch competition. The U.S. Small Business Administration also offers free planning resources worth reviewing before any high-pressure pitch event.

Why the Documentary Format Changes the Incentives

Filming the entire competition as a documentary series adds a layer most pitch competitions skip: public accountability. Teams cannot quietly fail without an audience noticing, which raises the stakes but also forces sharper decision-making on camera than most founders ever practice in private. That pressure is itself a kind of training that a closed-door accelerator cannot replicate.

It also means the value of participating extends well past the $100,000 prize. A strong showing on a widely watched series can generate more investor interest than the prize money itself, especially for teams that do not win but still stand out to the mentors and speakers watching closely throughout the two weeks.

Whether Exposure Turns Into Funding

Watch which of the 30 teams actually convert competition exposure into real funding after Demo Day. Programs built around public documentation tend to generate attention quickly, but attention and a signed term sheet are two different outcomes, and the gap between them is where most of these stories quietly stall.

Also watch how founder-led companies handle governance once outside pressure and public scrutiny increase. Recent turbulence around a founder CEO sidelined by his own board is a reminder that visibility cuts both ways once a founder becomes the public face of a fast-growing company.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Stan Launchpad competition take place?

Programming runs from October 4 to October 19, 2026, and takes place at a private retreat in the Pocono Mountains.

When is the application deadline?

Applications close September 25, 2026, giving prospective participants a narrow window to apply.

What do participants receive besides the $100,000 prize?

Mentorship from Stan’s co-founders and outside figures like Gary Vaynerchuk and Sophia Amoruso, plus access to Stan’s AI content tool, Stanley, and a filmed Demo Day finale.

Is Launchpad open to any type of startup?

Stan has not restricted applications by industry, and the roughly 30 accepted teams span a mix of consumer and business-focused ideas built and refined during the two-week sprint.