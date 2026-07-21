Startup Equity Is Vanishing for Under-30 Employees

New research from altshare’s Q2 2026 Startup Equity Report, published July 15, shows that startup equity now reaches far fewer young workers than it did three years ago. The platform reviewed data from more than 3,000 private companies. Its sharpest finding: the share of equity grant recipients under 30 slid from nearly 8% in 2023 to roughly 3% in 2026.

If you are building a young company, that number lands close to home. Options used to be the honest trade for a below-market salary, and they were how a 26-year-old ended up owning a real slice of something. Because that trade is thinning out, founders have to think harder about what a first offer actually promises and how it shows up on the cap table.

What the Q2 Equity Data Actually Shows

The report describes an early-stage market that is stabilizing after a slow first quarter, but on much tighter terms. Capital is returning, and it is landing in fewer places. Investors want proof points and clear milestones before they commit.

That concentration is easy to see in round sizes. AI and cybersecurity companies pulled well ahead of everyone else, while fintech and healthtech lagged behind.

Median Series A raise by sector, Q2 2026 (altshare) Sector Median Series A raise AI $19.7 million Cybersecurity $14.7 million Fintech $5.2 million Healthtech $4.3 million

Cybersecurity also led on valuation, reaching a median pre-money figure of $78.9 million at Series A. That is more than double the overall market median, according to the report.

Why Younger Employees Are Losing Ground

Leaner teams explain much of the shift. When a company hires eight people instead of twenty-five, the option pool stretches across fewer names. The names that survive the cut tend to belong to senior operators.

Hiring conditions reinforce that. The recovery is unfolding alongside large job cuts at Meta and Microsoft, so experienced candidates are available and startups are hiring them. Equity then behaves less like a lottery ticket for a junior hire and more like a retention tool for someone expensive.

None of that makes the trend healthy. A generation of employees is learning that upside is something you are given later, if ever. For founders who want ambitious people early, that is a problem worth naming rather than ignoring.

The Dilution Curve Founders Hit Before Series A

The report also tracks what happens to founders themselves, and the timing surprises people. Median founder ownership fell from 88.4% at pre-seed to 50.2% by the Seed round. In other words, the steepest drop arrives before most teams reach Series A.

Founders are also delaying the valuation conversation. Median pre-seed SAFE rounds hit a record $1.9 million in Q2, which means more teams are raising real money before setting a price. That can be useful, but it defers a decision rather than removing it.

So the practical lesson is about sequencing. Every early dollar you take shapes how much room you have left when startup funding in 2026 gets competitive. Model the stack before you sign, not after.

How to Write an Offer Young Talent Still Wants

Start with clarity, because most equity confusion is a communication failure. Tell candidates the number of shares, the total outstanding, the strike price, and the last preferred price. A one-page explainer beats a percentage thrown out in a final call.

Next, be honest about the odds. Say plainly that the option may be worth nothing, and pair it with cash you can actually defend. Candidates respect a founder who does not oversell, and they remember the ones who did.

Finally, look at extended exercise windows and early-exercise provisions. These cost you little today and matter enormously to someone who leaves after three years. Given how much money is concentrating at the top of the market, as this year’s record VC funding shows, small structural kindnesses are one of the few edges a small team still controls.

Common Questions About Startup Equity Right Now

Is 3% of grants going to under-30 workers a permanent shift?

The data covers 2023 through 2026, so it reads as a trend rather than a one-quarter blip. It could reverse if junior hiring recovers.

Should early employees push for more cash instead?

Often yes, especially at pre-seed. Cash is certain, and equity at that stage carries a wide range of outcomes.

Why did founder ownership drop so fast before Seed?

Larger pre-seed rounds and stacked SAFEs convert together, so the dilution arrives in one visible step at the priced round.

What should founders do this quarter?

Rebuild your option pool model, then rewrite your offer template so a candidate can understand it without a lawyer.

The market has become more demanding, and it is asking founders to be more deliberate. Equity is still one of the strongest tools you have for building a committed team. It simply requires more explanation, and more honesty, than it did in 2021.