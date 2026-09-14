Startup Funding Reaches Founders Who Left Silicon Valley

Furo’s three co-founders are all 28, and they traded the Bay Area for Germany before closing $4 million from mostly American backers, TechCrunch reported on September 10. Lena Sophia Voss, Leonie Wagner, and Simon Wittner all spent time in the Bay Area, at UC Berkeley and Stanford, and each held a job offer and a visa that would have let them stay. They chose to go home, and the startup funding still followed them.

If you are running a company outside a coastal tech hub, you have probably absorbed the message that serious money requires a plane ticket and a zip code change. That message is aging badly. What the Furo round actually shows is that investors have started to care more about where your customers sit than where your desk does.

The Deal Three 28-Year-Olds Closed

Furo sells software that manages industrial battery storage, and it launched roughly a year ago under the name Lumera Energy. It sits on paper as a Delaware C Corp, which means the structure stayed American while the operations moved. That split is worth noticing, because it is the practical shape of this whole trend.

Furo’s round, as disclosed to TechCrunch Amount raised $4 million Lead investor TQ Ventures Other participants Neo, Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners, CDTM Legal structure Delaware C Corp Named enterprise client Deutsche Bahn Trips back to the US each year 3 to 4

Landing a customer the size of Deutsche Bahn inside the first year is the part that should get your attention. A logo like that does more for a seed company’s credibility than any accelerator badge, and it came from being nearby.

Why Proximity to Customers Beat Proximity to Capital

The team picked Europe because the problem they solve is sharper there. Germany has moved through repeated energy crises over the past five years, so industrial electricity costs are an urgent line item rather than a future concern. Selling into urgency is easier than creating it.

Voss told TechCrunch the company is progressing more quickly from Germany than it would have from California. Her reasoning was unglamorous and correct: early companies run on networks and customer access, and both of theirs were at home. Their local contacts made the first introductions that turned into revenue.

This applies well beyond Germany. If your buyers are hospital administrators in Ohio or contractors in Texas, moving to San Francisco moves you away from your pipeline. Founders raising seed funding now get asked about customer proof far earlier than they used to.

What Cheaper Engineering Talent Actually Buys You

Furo’s US investors questioned whether the company could hire engineers on its stated budget. The team had actually budgeted at the top of the German salary range, which still came in well under Bay Area rates. The result is a longer runway on the same check.

Voss also pointed to something less obvious than price. Because fewer large tech employers compete for the same engineers locally, candidates are simply easier to reach. Proximity to technical universities helps too, especially for a company hiring specialists.

That math matters most when your product involves physical systems. Founders building hardware startups already know that capital gets consumed by prototypes and testing, so every dollar saved on payroll extends the experiment.

How to Raise From US Investors Without Relocating

Keep the structure investors expect. A Delaware entity removes a friction point that used to end conversations, and it costs very little to set up. Ask your counsel about it before your first serious pitch, not after.

Then invest in the bridge rather than the move. Furo’s route into American networks ran through a Munich program tied to its founders’ university, and the founders still fly over several times a year to see investors. Regular visits keep relationships warm without uprooting the company.

Be honest about what a program gives you. Furo joined a US accelerator early and later concluded the distance from customers was slowing it down, which is a perfectly reasonable thing to discover. Weighing the best startup accelerators against the cost of leaving your market is now a real decision, not a formality.

Where This Pattern Goes Next

The venture firm a16z recently described an advantage in keeping one foot at home and one in Silicon Valley. Furo is a clean example of that thesis working at the seed stage, and more rounds like it will test whether the pattern holds at Series A and beyond.

Watch visa policy as well. Concerns about travel and immigration restrictions have pushed some technical workers to reconsider relocating, and that pressure quietly widens the pool of strong founders building from home. You can follow Furo’s own progress on its company site.

The takeaway is not that Silicon Valley stopped mattering. It is that you can borrow its capital without buying its rent.

Startup Funding Questions Founders Ask Us

Do US investors still require relocation?

Increasingly no. Furo raised from mostly American backers while operating from Munich, though it kept a Delaware C Corp structure.

Is it cheaper to build outside a major tech hub?

Usually, yes. Furo budgeted at the top of German engineering salaries and still spent less than comparable Bay Area pay.

How do I stay visible to distant investors?

Schedule regular in-person trips and keep one warm local network. Furo makes three to four US visits annually.