What $350M in Growth Taught Mayur Nagarsheth About Startup Success

How do you take a company from $8 million to over $350 million in revenue and then use that same playbook to help startups chart their own million-dollar journeys? Mayur Nagarsheth has spent nearly 20 years answering that question from inside some of tech’s most iconic enterprises and fastest-scaling startups. A trusted advisor to emerging ventures and a strategic force behind MongoDB’s explosive growth, Nagarsheth has seen the full arc of what it takes to build, scale, and sustain momentum.

In this exclusive Q&A he shares what separates successful founders from the rest, how to stay focused in a noisy AI-driven world, and why the real magic happens when strategy meets empathy.

Charente Carr: Mayur, for readers unfamiliar with your background, how would you introduce yourself?

Mayur Nagarsheth: I’m a tech leader with nearly two decades of experience helping companies solve complex data and growth challenges. While at MongoDB, I worked closely with clients like Cisco, Apple, and Informatica to design solutions and navigate data strategy at scale. Internally, I helped drive MongoDB’s revenue from $8 million to over $350 million.

Today, I advise early-stage startups looking to follow a similar path: from zero to multi millions in ARR while scaling another AI company to multi billion valuation. Helping companies scale what matters is what motivates me most. Whether it’s a Fortune 500 navigating complexity or a founder facing their first real inflection point, I love being part of that journey. The impact you can have, especially in the startup space, is what keeps me going.

C: You’ve worked with both large enterprises and early-stage companies. What were some recurring challenges in enterprise environments?

M: Each enterprise is different, but one universal challenge is that they often don’t know what “good” looks like. Part of my job was helping them set a vision, so defining where they need to go and what success means for them. That requires deeply understanding their requirements and what’s at stake if they don’t solve their problems. Only then can we map a path forward.

There’s no silver bullet. At MongoDB, our success came down to exceptional, smart, strategic hard work—year over year, quarter after quarter. We built deep relationships with our customers. To me, it’s like a marriage. You need to understand your customer’s needs, background, and goals. We used methodologies like MEDDIC to map out their current and future states and define the success metrics that matter. That clarity drove real results.

C: What made you transition from enterprise execution to startup advisory?

M: In a startup, you wear multiple hats. You can experiment, fail fast, and learn from it. Unlike in an enterprise, where you’re just a drop in the ocean, in a startup you can move the whole ship. That kind of ownership and learning opportunity is incredibly rewarding.

Funny enough, when I joined MongoDB in 2017, it was still operating like a startup, with small revenue, lean teams, and a regional focus. Scaling the West business from $8 million to over $350 million showed me I had a blueprint that worked. I realized I could help other startups do the same. Since then, I’ve advised tech companies like BitWage, GlibAI, Avocado Systems, and Matchbook AI.

C: When advising startup founders, what do you look for before offering guidance?

M: It’s all about drive and willingness to learn. I don’t care if you’re a technical genius or an MIT grad. If a founder has a solid understanding of the tech industry and the hunger to build something meaningful, that’s enough for me to step in and help with go-to-market and scaling strategies.

It’s easy to get distracted. Founders often chase whatever trend is hot. I always bring them back to two things: the people and the product. Believe in what you’re building. Manifest the goal. Constantly remind yourself where you are, where you’re going, and why. The path may change, but the end goal should stay fixed.

C: The tech world is riding the AI wave right now. What’s your take on it?

M: This isn’t a bubble. AI is fundamentally changing how we work. It’s making teams more efficient and opening doors to innovation we haven’t yet imagined. But I caution founders: don’t build something just to make money. Ask yourself: is this a “multivitamin” or a “painkiller”? Multivitamins are nice-to-haves. Painkillers solve real, urgent problems. Go for the painkiller.

To founders of AI initiatives, I would say network relentlessly. Talk to investors, potential customers, friends, even people who tell you your idea won’t work. The naysayers are often your best allies. Their harsh feedback may sting, but it’s what forces you to refine your approach and ultimately succeed.

To follow Mayur Nagarsheth’s insights or connect for advisory opportunities, visit his LinkedIn.