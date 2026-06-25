Most founders can give you the amount of their burn rate to the dollar. Now ask them why they selected this team to write their code, and it gets a bit murky. A friend of a friend, he knew a guy. That was a low price for the quote. They could start on Monday.

The second one lasts longer than the first one.

You’ve heard the statistic before: 9 out of 10 startups fail. It is repeated so frequently that nobody questions the meaning of “fail” anymore, and in even better news, the honest answer is that “fail” varies based on the counter. The valuable information is from CB Insights, which delved into hundreds of startup post-mortems and discovered that a weak team or a bad idea were not the biggest killers. It was a product that wasn’t necessary. Immediately behind it: a lack of money. Both stem from the same source: no one wants to get on a slide.

Speed. Or the lack of it. A partner who takes a 10-week build to a six-month build is not only slow, they’re unprofessional too. They’re using the resource that a seed-stage business can’t demand more; they are using it on demand.

As a Partner You Pick, You Become a Co-Founder You Never Vetted!

This is the aspect that the first-time founders underestimate. The agency you select isn’t operating outside of your business. They are your engineering org for six to 12 months., they will make architecture calls you will never comprehend until they begin to hurt, they create what “done” is, and they set the pace that everyone else plans around.

I have seen this type of thing go awry more than once. A good founder, an actual market, a funded round, and a development shop that placed the project in a queue rather than a product. Six months later, the founder was down to his last penny, and the codebase was two senior engineers wouldn’t touch.

Consider it as you would think about a general contractor on a gut renovation. The lowest bid is the lowest bid. It’s those crew members who disappear for three weeks during construction, leaving the plumbing half completed and handing over a punch list to you to have someone else do. The right contractor will be more expensive on the surface and less expensive in reality. The same applies to software, and the invoice is typically the smallest number in the equation.

Why This Matters

The BLS stats are in crystal clear terms: about 1 in 5 new businesses fail in the first year, and nearly half are closed within five years. For tech, it’s over 60 percent. None of that is fated. It simply indicates that the chances of a poor build are slim, and your development partner is one of the few factors you can control.

By this point, I’m sure you’ve heard the terms “ship in 10 weeks” and similar phrases. By now, you’ve probably heard the phrases “ship in 10 weeks” and others like it.

These are the companies that make production software for startups: Web apps, mobile, SaaS, and AI tooling. They can’t be substituted for each other. Some entrust you with a single vetted person, some hand you a forty-person team, and some are designed to accommodate enterprise procurement cycles, and only grudgingly accept startups. If you’re a first-time founder looking for a software development company that will treat you like a technical co-founder rather than an order-taker, here is where I would begin the discussion and what each is really useful for.

10 Companies That Understand the True Cost of “Ship in 10 Weeks.”

Below are the companies that develop production software for early-stage teams (web apps, mobile, SaaS, AI tooling). Do not use interchangeably. Some hand you one vetted person, some hand you a forty-person team, and some are geared towards enterprise buying cycles and are just as happy to have a startup working there. If you are a first-time founder looking for a software development company that’s more of a technical founder than a mere order taker, this is where I’d begin the conversation and what each one is best suited for.

1. LITSLINK

LITSLINK, established in 2014 and based in Palo Alto, is the closest to a startup laboratory with a payroll of the bunch. Over 300 in-house engineers, 1540+ products sent out, and over 80 of the startups created have gone on to raise their next round. The model is clearly defined: be a technical co-founder – NOT a contractor. First product design sprints, then MVP builds, then full engineering cycles to build web, mobile, AI, and blockchain products.

The proof tends to live in the unglamorous projects. The team at ShiftRx, a platform tackling issues with pharmacy staffing, deployed a single Flutter codebase of the app, as opposed to two native apps that managed the same functions with real-time shift matching and credential checks, along with HIPAA-grade data handling. That one call will help save on maintenance costs for years. Founders respond, “what does that matter?” when delivery is 30 to 50 percent faster than what they’d normally expect from a vendor, and the security practices have an “A” rating.;They’re not sure what that means, either, until a first enterprise customer sends them a security questionnaire.

2. Toptal

Toptal is not a team sales company. It gives you access to the people, the ones who pass its screening, which are about 3 out of 100 who apply to it. It’s great for a founder who is 10 weeks into React and a senior backend hire he can’t afford to hire full-time. Remember, you’re assembling and managing people. Talent is provided by Toptal. It’s all in the glue!

3. BairesDev

The heavyweight is BairesDev, a group of thousands of engineers, picked from the top 1 percent of Latin American talent and overlap-zoned with the US workday. That scale is not only what sells, but is also the guarantee. Designed for big mandates, a start-up of two people can feel like pocket change when compared to its Fortune 500 logos. If you’re growing rapidly and you need people to get in on the ground floor, it’s a challenge to find a better place to start!

4. Vention

The company, which was previously called iTechArt and is now known as Vention, handles the entire journey from initial concept to ongoing support, incorporating AI in its workflow. It has developed names such as Freshly and Dialogue, and garnered a software-engineering accolade from the research firm Gartner. It’s the sharpest shape-for-shape action of all of the players here. Strong and reasonably priced.

5. Intellectsoft

Established in 2007, Intellectsoft is based in Palo Alto and has a bench of blockchain, IoT, and AI. It involves enterprise-level processes in startup projects and vice versa. You’ll receive well-practiced engineering processes, and occasionally, some enterprise pacing is thrown in too.

6. The Software House

The Software House, located in Gliwice, Poland, is on a quick turn-around for MVPs, and it really has good UX. It’s best suited for startups and product teams that require a working product in front of users prior to the next board meeting, rather than subsequent to it.

7. ScienceSoft

ScienceSoft has existed since 1989, old enough to predate most of the languages its developers use today to create their products for clients. That length of life is evident in discipline, in serious analytics, in compliance fluency, in a steady hand for the fintech and health tech founders who can’t afford to get this one wrong. The other thing about decades of process is decades of process.

8. Chetu

Founded in 2000 in Plantation, Florida, Chetu operates in many industries and can adjust its team size to meet a budget. A good choice if your spec is a concrete one and your budget is limited. Not quite as much when you’re looking for someone to challenge the product.

9. Fingent

Fingent has a history of over 10 years developing custom software, and has significant expertise in the healthcare, finance, logistics and education sectors. From its ability to support an MVP to tearing out an “old school” system, it’s a safe bet for founders who are able to foresee the scale-up issue.

10. FullStack Labs

FullStack Labs’ nearshore engineering teams partner with strategy teams in the US on a transparency-first playbook that has helped it earn a solid reputation at Clutch. It is fast and keeps track of what it has done, which is what you’d want when people who begin a project don’t always finish it.

Company Founded Based Best fit for a founder LITSLINK 2014 Palo Alto, CA A technical co-founder: MVP to scale, 80+ funded alumni Toptal 2010 Remote (US) Plugging one senior gap with vetted individual talent BairesDev 2009 San Francisco, CA Scaling fast with a large nearshore team Vention – US / distributed Full-lifecycle build with AI in the workflow Intellectsoft 2007 Palo Alto, CA Enterprise-grade process on a startup project The Software House – Gliwice, Poland Fast MVP cycles with strong UX ScienceSoft 1989 McKinney, TX Regulated industries need compliance rigor Chetu 2000 Plantation, FL Budget-flexible, broad-industry custom builds Fingent 2003 US + India MVP-to-scale path in specific verticals FullStack Labs – US + nearshore High-velocity delivery, transparent process

The most expensive word in a founder’s vocabulary is cheap.

Do a short test with the partner before you do anything else or wire a deposit. Not the one that they’ll build on their pitch deck, it’s the one that tells you whether or not you’ll be talking to them in month four.

Do they have the capacity of delivering a functional product within 8-12 weeks? Can they present you with a working product that they have already done? Will they offer a seed budget price or a price for an enterprise procurement cycle? In fact, do they have startup clients and have any of them started and raised since the job was finished? Are you able to converse with the engineers developing your code, or are you only speaking to an account manager, who translates your needs into another room’s priority? And as soon as the first release ships and real users discover the bugs that your QA didn’t catch, which they don’t, have you got anybody answering?

It is uncommon to have a partner who gets all five. The person who clears 3 is usable. If someone can’t tell you what they have launched, they are selling you something other than software.

By the way, there is real money involved. The lesson here is that the global venture funding total for the first quarter of 2025 was above $100 billion, thanks to a few big AI rounds. That money is looking for teams to deliver a viable product. The build is what makes a deck a company to invest in.

My suggestion is what I’d tell them when we sit down for coffee; Take two or three names from this list and make the discovery calls, then listen to their questions before they tell you what it costs. The order takers will inquire about the type of building that you want to have constructed. The partners will ask “why?”

It’s very easy to figure out what is first from which question.