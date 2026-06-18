Stop Following Passion, Find Purpose You’re Good At

We love to tell people to follow their passion. It sounds inspiring. It also sets a lot of people up for frustration. As Erik Huberman, a founder and operator who’s seen what actually works, I’m taking the other side. Passion alone is not a plan. Purpose is the plan, and it lives where skill and enjoyment meet.

Passions matter. Hobbies matter. They make life richer. But a career that lasts needs more than love for an activity. It needs something you do well enough to create value over and over. That is where purpose shows up, and where real momentum begins.

Passion Isn’t a Plan

There’s a line people throw around like it’s gospel. I hear it, and it makes me wince.

“That’s a cliche. I don’t agree.”

Music lit me up as a teenager, but talent didn’t match the dream. Thank God the guitar didn’t become the career path. The truth hit early: love for the craft was high, but the ceiling for success was low. That gap matters. It’s the gap many ignore when they turn a hobby into a business plan.

“It’s cool to have passions and hobbies, and I have plenty of them.”

Same with snowboarding. Could do it daily. It brings real joy. But:

“If I was gonna do one thing every day and love it every day, it’d probably be snowboarding, but I would never be competitive.”

Enjoyment without edge is recreation, not vocation. That’s not a knock. It’s clarity. Keep the joy. Build the career where you have leverage.

What Purpose Looks Like

Purpose shows up where you bring energy and advantage. It’s not just what you like. It’s where your skills compound. Many cultures have a word for this overlap. The idea is simple: find the work you enjoy and do well, then keep doing it better.

“Find the thing that you’re really good at, that you enjoy doing, and that’s where you find purpose. So it’s different than passion.”

Purpose pays you back because others feel the impact of your skill. It isn’t instant. It takes practice and honest feedback. But once you find that zone, your days have direction. That’s better than chasing every interest and calling it strategy.

A Simple Way To Find It

Here’s a clear way to move from passion to purpose. Start small and be honest.

List what you love doing. Keep it tight. Pick the top three.

Write where you’re above average. Use proof: outcomes, wins, feedback.

Circle the overlap between the two lists.

Test that overlap in the market. Offer value. Charge something. See if people come back.

Double down where demand meets your skill and you enjoy the reps.

This is not about killing passion. It’s about placing it where it serves your life, not your rent. Keep music. Keep the mountain. Keep the part of you that lights up. Build your work around the craft that compounds.

But What About “Do What You Love”?

People push back: if you don’t follow passion, won’t you burn out? That flips the problem. Burnout often comes from doing something you’re not great at, under pressure, with weak results. It drains you. Work you’re suited for refuels you because progress shows up.

Another pushback: can someone learn to love what they’re good at? Often, yes. We tend to enjoy what we improve at. Wins create pride. Pride feeds motivation. Momentum feels good.

The goal isn’t a dream job. The goal is a meaningful path. Purpose gives you that path. Passion can ride along without steering the car.

The Takeaway

Careers that last are built on an honest audit. Keep your hobbies sacred. Build your purpose where you have edge and interest. That mix scales. That mix sustains.

If you’re at a crossroads, run the overlap test this week. Have one honest talk with someone who knows your work. Ship one small offer that uses your real strengths. Purpose favors action. Start now.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I know if something is just a hobby?

If you love doing it but struggle to produce reliable results others value, keep it as a hobby. Joy without consistent demand points to recreation, not a career.

Q: Can passion become purpose over time?

Yes, if your skill level rises and people pay for the outcome. Train, get feedback, and test the market. If demand grows, passion may evolve into purpose.

Q: What if I’m good at something I don’t enjoy?

Look for nearby roles that use the same strengths in a way you like more. Often a small shift in focus, client type, or scope restores energy.

Q: How fast should I pivot from a passion project?

Set a clear timeline with goals. If demand and results don’t improve by that date, scale it back to a hobby and refocus on areas with real traction.

Q: What’s one action to take this week?

Identify one skill you’re known for and package a simple offer around it. Share it with ten people who might need it. Track responses and iterate.