Stop Guessing And Build Businesses With AI

We talk about building companies like it’s magic. It isn’t. It’s choices, speed, and discipline. After watching Cody break down how he went from idea to sale in one sitting, I’m convinced: the winners now are those who use AI to cut waste and double down on what customers actually want. My view is simple. Start with demand, design for a single buyer, and let AI do the heavy lifting everywhere that isn’t judgment.

Start With Demand, Not Desire

Most founders still build what they love, then pray people care. That’s backwards. Cody’s first rule landed hard:

“You have to start with demand.”

He backed it with a clean filter he calls the RRT test, which stands for recession resistance, room to raise prices, and tech to improve margins. A hands-free dog leash checked the boxes: pet spend keeps climbing, premium pricing is common, and AI can automate the site, ads, and service. That is a real business lens, not a hobby filter.

Resists downturns: pet spend stays strong.

Raise prices: premium pet gear proves it.

Tech leverage: AI speeds build, cuts costs.

This isn’t theory. It’s a way to pick ideas you can actually sell.

Design For One Buyer, Not “Dog Owners”

Broad targets waste money. Cody’s point: one clear avatar multiplies conversions. He named her Jordan and mapped her day, pain points, and style. Then he split the research work across three tools with distinct roles:

Perplexity for sourced data.

ChatGPT for fast drafts and structure.

Claude for reasoning and refinement.

That division matters. AI isn’t one tool; it’s a bench, and you win by knowing who does what best.

Pages That Sell Don’t Hide The Pitch

AI can spit out a site in minutes. But “done” isn’t “ready.” Cody shredded the first draft on four basics and he was right:

Everything above the fold: headline, subhead, call to action.

Speak plainly: skip vague jargon.

Show social proof fast: real names, faces, quotes.

Reflect the buyer: photos, colors, tone that feel like them.

His bar-test rule should be printed on every founder’s wall:

“If you can’t say your headline over loud music at a bar and have someone get it, it’s too complicated.”

Clarity beats clever. Every time.

Copy That Converts Cold And Warm Traffic

Not all visitors are equal. Cody split copy into cold (scrolling, two-second window) and warm (clicked, curious). For cold ads, lead with a sharp truth that creates curiosity. For warm traffic, lead with pain, not product. He’s blunt about credibility, too:

“People do not believe you. They believe your customers.”

Tools like Jasper help keep brand voice and avatar tight across ads and pages. That consistency is a quiet sales engine.

Speed Is Revenue

One line stuck with me as both warning and plan:

“Money loves speed.”

Can’t reply at 11 p.m.? Fine; your AI chat can. Cody used a support bot to answer questions, steer buyers, and close at midnight. Fast answers convert. Slow ones lose the tab.

Where AI Actually Helps

I left with a clear map of where AI shines, and where it doesn’t.

Finding demand and trends faster.

Building brand assets and pages in hours, not weeks.

Writing on-brand copy at scale.

Handling routine sales and support.

And the line every builder needs to keep front and center:

“AI is not a replacement for thinking… it is a force multiplier on good thinking.”

That’s the guardrail. Frameworks first, tools second.

My Take

I don’t buy the “AI will do it for you” myth. But I do buy this: if you keep guessing, someone using these steps will pass you. Start with proof of demand. Choose one buyer. Build pages that talk to her life, not your features. Then use AI to launch faster, learn faster, and answer faster.

The playbook is on the table. Use it this week. Pick an idea with real demand. Write the bar-test headline. Add real reviews. Set up instant replies. Then watch the first order land, and keep improving the thinking that gets you the next ten.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I know my idea has real demand?

Look for rising search volume, steady category spend, and proof of premium pricing. If you can’t find data that people already buy it, pick a different idea.

Q: Do I need three different AI tools for research and writing?

No, but splitting jobs raises quality. Use a research tool for sourced facts, a general model for quick drafts, and a reasoning model to refine and check logic.

Q: What should be above the fold on my landing page?

A clear headline, a helpful subhead, one strong call to action, and real social proof. Make the promise obvious without scrolling.

Q: How can AI help me close more sales?

Use AI chat to answer questions instantly, keep brand voice steady across ads and pages, and test multiple hooks fast. Speed and clarity lift conversions.