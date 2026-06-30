Stop Policing Language, Start Demanding Real Communication

In a meeting, someone muttered a reflexive “oh, shit.” A chorus of scolding followed. That tiny moment says a lot about how we treat language at work. We waste energy correcting words while ignoring what those words are trying to signal. My stance is simple: stop policing language and start demanding real communication.

“Oh, shit.”

“What? What did you say?”

“I said, oh, shit.”

“Don’t say that.”

As a founder and operator who has grown and sold companies, built Hawke Media, and helped brands scale fast, I care about one thing: outcomes. Words are tools. Strip them of context and you miss the point. A raw phrase can be a flare gun. It signals risk, urgency, or a real problem. That matters more than tone-policing.

Authenticity Beats Performative Politeness

Sterile language does not make a team safer. Honest language makes a team faster. If a teammate blurts out a curse, it often means something broke, or a plan won’t work. The reaction shouldn’t be shame. It should be: what did we miss, and how do we fix it?

Customers buy from people they trust. Trust is built on clear speech, consistent behavior, and kept promises. A “perfect” script can hide weak thinking. A direct comment—even a messy one—can reveal truth. At Ellie.com, we didn’t hit a million dollars in four months by tiptoeing around issues. We spoke plainly, made quick calls, and corrected course without dressing it up.

Language rules are not a strategy. They can be helpful guardrails, but they are not the engine. The engine is a culture that rewards clarity, ownership, and speed. That culture invites candor. It treats adults like adults.

What We Should Care About Instead

Politeness isn’t bad. It just isn’t the goal. If the goal is growth, here’s what deserves focus:

Intent: Was the comment meant to inform or attack?

Was the comment meant to inform or attack? Signal: Is there a risk, a deadline, or a broken system behind the outburst?

Is there a risk, a deadline, or a broken system behind the outburst? Fix: What action happens next?

What action happens next? Pattern: Is this a rare flare or constant noise?

Is this a rare flare or constant noise? Respect: Are people safe to speak hard truths without fear?

These checks turn raw emotion into useful action. They move a team from “watch your mouth” to “watch the metrics.”

But Doesn’t Swearing Hurt Culture?

There’s a fair worry: some words can alienate people. Context matters. So do norms. Teams should agree on standards that reflect their values. The point isn’t to encourage coarse talk. The point is to avoid punishing honesty. Set a clear code: no personal attacks, no slurs, and no language that demeans. Hold that line hard. Beyond that, focus on substance over surface.

Here’s the reality from years of building teams and selling:

Polished spin kills speed. Problems hide behind pretty words.

Problems hide behind pretty words. Direct talk shortens cycles. You get to the root faster.

You get to the root faster. Clarity beats theater. Results follow teams that tell the truth, even when it’s rough.

How Leaders Can Set the Tone

Leaders create permission by example. Speak plainly. Reward people who surface problems early. Redirect performative scolding back to the work. If you hear a slip, ask the follow-up that matters: “What just broke?” or “What are we missing?”

Try this simple playbook:

Define red lines: no personal attacks, no demeaning language. Invite candor: reward early, honest signals of risk. Coach intent: teach people to label urgency without shaming them for tone. Close the loop: turn hot moments into clear next steps. Measure results: speed to decision, time to fix, and customer impact.

Teams trained this way don’t waste time on theater. They solve real problems. They learn faster. They earn trust from customers because the inside matches the outside.

The Real Risk Is Silence

The biggest threat isn’t a stray swear. It’s people who stop flagging issues because they fear judgment. That’s how small cracks become costly failures. Give people permission to be human, then coach them to be clear. You’ll get fewer surprises and better work.

My take is blunt: obsess over meaning, not makeup. If a phrase offends, address it with respect and reset the norm. Then get back to the job. Business rewards truth, speed, and ownership. Politeness is nice. Results pay the bills.

Final Thought

Leaders, set standards that protect people and promote candor. Ask your team to trade performative polish for clear action. Next meeting, don’t jump on the word. Jump on the signal. That shift will grow your culture, your speed, and your results.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Should teams allow swearing at work?

Set clear red lines against insults and slurs, then focus on intent and clarity. The goal is honest, respectful communication that speeds up problem solving.

Q: How can leaders keep candor without chaos?

Model direct talk, reward early signals of risk, and always turn emotional moments into clear next steps with owners and timelines.

Q: What if a client dislikes strong language?

Match the client’s standards in their presence. Internally, keep the focus on substance. Professionalism includes reading the room.

Q: Won’t strict language policies protect culture?

Policies can set guardrails, but over-policing chills honesty. Protect people, not performative polish, and hold everyone to respectful behavior.

Q: How do we train teams to be direct?

Teach them to state the risk, the impact, and the next action. Coach tone when needed, but never punish truth-telling done in good faith.