Stop Putting Your CEO On A Pedestal

I run a company with a couple hundred people, and here’s my view on leadership: the CEO is just another employee with a different job. Titles can help organize work, but they can also build walls. Those walls slow teams down, silence ideas, and breed fear. That’s a tax no business can afford.

I didn’t wake up one day “an authority.” I made a move, worked hard, caught some lucky breaks, and stayed at it for years. That’s how I ended up with the CEO title. But the title doesn’t make me special. It gives me a specific responsibility: remove barriers so others can do their best work.

“Come to me if you need something. Just come talk to me. I’m another person.”

Leadership Is Service, Not Stagecraft

Authority should be a tool, not a throne. The minute your team starts treating you like an untouchable figure, you start losing the truth. People hold back. Problems hide. Small issues grow into big ones. I want the opposite. I want signal, not theater.

My job is simple in theory and hard in practice: clear the path. That can mean stepping into a messy situation, moving budget, aligning teams, or just listening. It can also mean saying “no” to noise. The goal is the same every time—keep the machine running and keep people moving.

“I see myself as another employee of the company, and my job is to remove barriers and manage this thing so that everybody else can keep something going.”

The Open-Door Habit

I used to hesitate to bug leaders when I was younger. That hesitation wastes time. Now I break that habit in my own company. I ask people to come to me early, not at the breaking point. If something’s stuck, I want to hear it. If a process slows you down, let’s fix it.

Direct access beats guesswork.

Fast feedback prevents slow disasters.

Clear roles, not tall walls.

These aren’t slogans. They’re practical rules that help teams move faster and with less drama.

Why Pedestals Hurt Performance

When leaders cling to status, they trade clarity for control. That trade never pays off. Teams get cautious. Risks go untested. The best ideas stop surfacing. You can feel it in meetings—more nodding, fewer questions.

There’s a common pushback: “People need authority to feel safe.” I get the intent, but it misses the point. People need structure. They don’t need a star system. Clear decisions and honest communication create safety. That doesn’t require distance. It requires presence.

“When people see me as this, like, authority, it doesn’t really resonate with me internally.”

What This Looks Like Day To Day

I keep my calendar open for quick hits. If a manager is in the way of progress, I step in to realign, not to shame. If a team lacks resources, I help them get what they need. If there’s confusion, I simplify the decision. The work is unglamorous. It’s not meant to be. The scoreboard is team momentum.

This approach isn’t soft. It’s strict about outcomes and loose about ego. It asks everyone, including me, to be accountable. No politics. No gatekeeping. Just the work and the people doing it.

The Standard I’m Setting

Here’s the standard I live by: access over awe, progress over theater, service over status. If you lead, try it. Ask your team what slows them down. Invite the hard truth. Act on it fast. You’ll ship better work, build trust, and keep talent.

And if you’re on a team with a distant leader, don’t wait. Knock on the door anyway. Ask for what you need. Hold leaders to their real job: clearing the path.

That’s how companies grow without growing fragile. That’s how people do the best work of their careers.

My call to action: This week, remove one barrier for your team. Then ask them for the next one. Repeat. Make progress the culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “another employee” mean for a CEO?

It means the title doesn’t grant special treatment. My role is different, not higher. I’m responsible for momentum, clarity, and removing roadblocks.

Q: How can teams get comfortable bringing problems to leadership?

Leaders must model it. Invite issues early, respond fast, and never punish honesty. Over time, quick, fair action builds trust and new habits.

Q: Doesn’t a flat approach cause chaos?

No. Structure stays. Ego goes. Clear owners, clear goals, and open access prevent chaos while keeping speed and truth in the system.

Q: What if a manager blocks access to the top?

Set a policy for direct escalation. Praise managers who surface issues. Address gatekeeping fast—it slows the business and hurts results.

Q: How do you measure if this style works?

Watch cycle time, decision speed, employee sentiment, and shipped outcomes. If barriers drop and output rises, the approach is working.