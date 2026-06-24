Stop Starting Agencies No One Needs Anymore

Building a nine-figure agency isn’t about hustle alone. It’s about solving a problem that people actually care about. The past two years have been rough for growth-stage companies and even rougher for the agencies serving them. My take is simple: stop launching services that no one is asking for and start proving value fast.

The Core Truth Most Founders Skip

Tailwinds matter, but clarity matters more. Markets move in cycles. Some years, growth comes easy. Other years, like the recent stretch, clients are cutting spend, delaying decisions, and bracing for a downturn that may or may not hit. I’ve felt it. Many of you have too.

“Tailwinds are a thing… This has been a tough two years for any growth stage company. And especially for companies that serve growth stage companies.”

That doesn’t mean you throw up your hands. It means your offer must hit a nerve. If your agency is easy to start, it’s also easy to ignore. A low barrier to entry is not a business model.

“It’s very easy to start an agency, but that doesn’t mean anyone needs it.”

What Actually Drove Our Growth

When I launched Hawke Media, the offer wasn’t another “me too” pitch. We led with month-to-month, a la carte services. That was rare then. Most firms pushed long contracts, vague scopes, and slow starts. We flipped it. Prove value, or get fired. Simple.

“We were month to month a la carte, and that pitch was unique… I’ll prove myself… If I don’t do well, fire me.”

Proof beats promises. That mindset accelerated deals, reduced risk for clients, and kept us sharp. It wasn’t luck. It was a clear answer to a real gap in the market at that time.

Today’s Niche Isn’t Yesterday’s Niche

Markets evolve. What stood out ten years ago is table stakes now. Month-to-month isn’t unique anymore. The opportunity has shifted. Right now, I see real demand for efficiency—especially with AI doing actual work, not just dressing up decks.

But let’s be honest: launching another basic social media agency in this moment? That’s not a strategy. That’s noise.

“Starting a social media agency right now, I’m like, what are you solving?”

Your niche must solve a fresh, urgent problem—not a dated one with shrinking returns.

How To Build an Agency People Actually Need

Here’s how to pressure-test your idea before you scale it.

State the problem in one sentence. If you can’t, it’s not sharp enough.

Show where clients lose money or time today. Quantify it.

Design a fast proof of value. Days, not months.

Let clients fire you easily. Confidence sells.

Price to outcomes when possible. Align incentives.

The goal is to remove friction and prove value early. That keeps you honest and wins buy-in fast.

What About Bad Markets?

Yes, headwinds slow deals. That’s real. Still, growth-focused clients buy solutions to clear, costly pain. If your offer cuts spend or drives clear revenue, you’re in the conversation.

And if you don’t have tailwinds? Make lemonade.

“Make hay when the sun shines… or make lemonade out of lemons.”

That means tightening your pitch, shortening your path to impact, and aiming at the part of the budget that’s still moving. Be undeniable in a skeptical market.

My Stand

Stop building agencies because it feels easy. Start building agencies because your idea fixes something specific, right now. Different wins. Useful wins. Fast proof wins. Everything else drifts at $1–2 million and stalls.

If you want to accelerate: pick a real problem, strip the risk for the buyer, and stake your reputation on results. The market respects that. It always will.

Call to action: Audit your offer this week. Tighten it until a prospect can say “yes” in one call. If you can’t explain the pain you solve in one line, you don’t have it yet. Keep working until you do.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I know if my agency idea solves a real problem?

Ask five target buyers to describe their biggest current loss of time or money. If your offer doesn’t match those answers, refine it or choose a new angle.

Q: What’s a fast way to prove value to a new client?

Run a short, paid pilot with clear metrics. Deliver one result that matters within two weeks, and set the next step only if that result is hit.

Q: Should I use long contracts to protect revenue right now?

Shorter terms and clear outcomes reduce buyer risk and speed deals. If your work performs, renewals and expansions follow.

Q: Where are the stronger niches today?

Services that cut waste, automate repeat work, or tie fees to performance are getting traction. Tie your pitch to measurable savings or revenue.

Q: What if I’m already stuck at $1–2 million in revenue?

Narrow your focus. Kill weak offers. Double down on the one service with the fastest proof and the highest retention. Then systemize delivery.