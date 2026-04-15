Stop Treating Email and SMS as Either-Or

I’ve heard the same debate for years: email or SMS. Pick a lane, pick a channel, pick a winner. That thinking leaves money on the table. My stance is simple and strong: stop forcing a choice that doesn’t exist. Use both, let customers choose how they want to hear from you, and match your timing to their real buying cycle.

Why does this matter right now? Because brands obsess over short-term results and miss how people actually make decisions. If you judge a campaign in weeks when your customers buy in months, you’ll kill what could have been a winner. The fix is not fancy tech. It’s respect for timing, channel, and message.

SMS Isn’t Replacing Email—It’s Supercharging It

SMS doesn’t ask for attention; it lands right where people live—their phones. That’s why the numbers are wild. Click-through rates on SMS can hit around 30%, while email often hovers near 3%. That’s a 10x boost in driving traffic.

“SMS marketing is 10 times as effective to drive people to your site as email marketing.”

But here’s the key: that doesn’t mean ditch email. Email still does its job, just like it did a decade ago. It’s great for depth, storytelling, and building a case over time. SMS is great for urgency, reminders, and fast action. The winning move is both. Let the customer set the pace.

Measure the Real Purchase Cycle or You’ll Miss the Sale

Most marketers look at a 30-day window and call it truth. It isn’t. If your average time from first touch to purchase is two months, a one-month review will lie to you. You’ll pause ads too early, and then sales spike a month later. Now you’re guessing it was press, luck, or magic. It wasn’t. It was your delayed buyer.

“If you don’t know it takes you two months to get a customer from the moment you advertise to them, you’re gonna run ads for a month, see no sales, shut them off.”

My take: know your real purchase cycle. Make decisions on data that reflects how your customers actually move, not how you wish they moved.

Build a Welcome Series That Sells, Not Just Says Hello

When someone signs up, that’s the start of a relationship—use it. I send a fast welcome email and then spread five to six emails across the purchase window. Each message hits a new reason to buy because different people buy for different reasons.

Start with a simple welcome and what makes you different.

Share top sellers to reduce decision friction.

Show press or reviews for third-party proof.

Talk about benefits, not just features.

Offer a discount if it fits your brand.

Use SMS reminders at key moments for action.

Then layer SMS thoughtfully—don’t spam, don’t shout. Use it to nudge, confirm, and close. The right blend compounds results.

What About Pushback?

Some say SMS is intrusive. It can be—if you treat it like a megaphone. Use it with consent, timing, and value. Others say email is dead. That’s lazy thinking. Email still converts, educates, and builds trust over time.

“Do both and let people choose how they wanna communicate with you.”

That’s the play: respect choice, match your message to the moment, and track results over the real buying window.

How I’d Put This Into Play Now

Here’s a simple way to get moving fast without overcomplicating it.

Define your true purchase cycle using first-touch to purchase data. Build a six-part email welcome series that maps to that timing. Plug in 2–3 SMS touchpoints for reminders and last-mile prompts. Test reasons to buy: social proof, value props, offers, FAQs. Review results against the full cycle, not weekly spikes.

You’ll see steadier performance, better attribution, and fewer “mystery” sales.

Final thought: Stop arguing channels. Start honoring the buyer’s journey. Use email for depth, SMS for action, and timing for truth. If you do that, your marketing stops guessing and starts compounding.

Call to action: Map your purchase cycle this week, launch a simple welcome series, and add SMS nudges where drop-off is highest. Then give it the full cycle before you judge the results.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How often should I send SMS without annoying customers?

Keep it to key moments: welcome, cart reminders, shipping updates, and rare promos. Start with 2–3 messages in the first purchase cycle and adjust by opt-outs.

Q: What’s a good first email in a welcome series?

Send a quick thank-you, highlight what makes you different, and set expectations on what they’ll receive and how often. Keep it warm and clear.

Q: How do I figure out my true purchase cycle?

Look at the average time from first ad click or signup to first order. Use cohort reports in your analytics tool and validate with a 90-day view if possible.

Q: Should I offer a discount in the welcome flow?

Only if it fits your brand and margin. If not, lead with value: top sellers, reviews, benefits, and use cases often convert without a price drop.

Q: What metrics should decide if this is working?

Track revenue per recipient, click-through rate by channel, unsubscribe rate, and conversion over the full purchase window. Make decisions on cycle-length data, not weekly snapshots.