Stop Writing Emails Like Term Papers

I’m Erik Huberman, and I have a simple rule for email: if you wouldn’t say it out loud, don’t write it that way. Email is a conversation, not a lecture. Too many people write like they’re turning in homework. That style sounds smart, but it fails at the only thing that matters—getting your point across and moving people to act.

My stance is clear. Write emails that sound like a real person. Don’t dress them up. Don’t add fluff. Speak plainly, with intent. This matters because teams lose time and trust when messages feel stiff, confusing, or passive. Clarity wins deals, solves problems faster, and builds better relationships. Formality for formality’s sake does none of that.

The Core Idea

Emails should be conversational, direct, and useful. I push my team to test this in a simple way. If a message reads like a term paper, it’s not ready to send.

“When people write emails as if it’s an academic exercise versus a communication, I always try to tell people that… I make the person actually stand up and read it to me.”

“Would you ever say that to me? Email should be conversational and less formal.”

That quick read-aloud test exposes the problem. If it sounds stiff out loud, it will land flat in an inbox. We write the way we think we’re supposed to—but effectiveness beats polish every time.

What Actually Works

People respond to messages that feel human and clear. Your reader should know what you want, why it matters, and what comes next—in a few seconds. That’s the bar. Keep the words short. Trim the throat clearing. Get to the point.

And yes, you can still be professional without sounding like a robot. Friendly and direct is not sloppy. It’s respectful. It saves everyone time.

Quick Rules I Use

These are simple, but they change outcomes fast.

Write like you talk. If it sounds strange spoken aloud, rewrite.

Lead with the point. Put your ask or update in the first line.

One screen, max. If it’s longer, use bullets or a doc.

Cut filler. Remove “just,” “wanted to,” and long preambles.

End with a clear next step and owner.

Try one or two of these on your next message and watch replies speed up.

The Pushback—and Why It Falls Apart

Some argue formal emails show respect and credibility. I get it. But respect isn’t about stiff wording. It’s about respecting people’s time and attention. Clarity is respect. If your note is packed with long sentences and jargon, you’re asking your reader to do extra work so you can sound serious. That’s not respect.

Others worry a casual tone risks being taken the wrong way. The fix isn’t to write like a contract. It’s to be precise and polite: state facts, set context, and use a clean, calm tone. You can be warm and clear at the same time.

What This Looks Like Day to Day

I push my team to read their emails aloud—right in front of me. It’s not a gimmick. It’s an instant edit. We catch vague phrases, passive voice, and extra fluff in seconds. Then we rewrite with the result in mind: a fast answer, a clear decision, or a simple confirmation.

And the results show up where it counts: faster feedback from clients, fewer missteps inside the company, and more confident sales communication. People reply when they understand you.

Bottom Line

Stop writing for approval and start writing for action. Treat email like a conversation. Be human. Be clear. Be quick. If you’re unsure, read it out loud. If it sounds strange, fix it.

Try this today: pick one email you’re about to send. Cut 30% of the words. Put the ask in the first sentence. Add a simple deadline. Then hit send. Your inbox will get lighter, your team will move faster, and your work will feel better.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How casual is too casual in a professional email?

Keep it friendly and clear, not sloppy. Use complete sentences, correct spelling, and a respectful tone. Skip slang or jokes that could confuse or distract from the goal.

Q: What’s a good structure for a short, effective message?

Start with the main point or ask, add the one to two key facts, then end with a clear next step, owner, and timing. One screen is plenty for most notes.

Q: How do I make sure I don’t sound rude when I’m direct?

Be specific and polite. Use “please” and “thank you,” avoid blame, and focus on outcomes. Direct doesn’t mean harsh—tone and word choice matter.

Q: When is a long email acceptable?

When you’re summarizing a decision or documenting a plan. Even then, lead with a brief summary and use bullets or links for details.

Q: What’s the fastest way to improve my writing today?

Read your next email out loud. Cut filler, shorten sentences, and move the ask to the top. If it sounds natural spoken, it will land better on screen.