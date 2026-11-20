Looking for a Christmas gift for your friend who just can’t stop talking about boxing? This article has you covered with more than enough ideas and options to make them feel special. What better than supporting your athlete friends with something that brings them closer to their goals?

Hit N Move Compact Conditioning Gloves

Image: Hit N Move

One of the coolest gifts you can receive as a boxer in 2026 would be one of Hit N Move’s compact boxing gloves series. The boxing gloves come in the sizes of 8oz and 10oz fight gloves but weigh 12,14 or 16oz. This allows for fast combinations like true professional fight gloves would do, with the benefit of weight resistance to condition the shoulders. They even have a 24oz glove in 16oz size for those who really want to become stronger and faster than ever before. Used by superstars such as Ryan Garcia and David Benavidez, the gloves are the real deal – no gimmick.

1:1 session

1:1 sessions with a good coach can elevate your boxing level on a fast track. Gifting your friend some personal mittwork sessions with a top coach is a present they will never forget, and one that pays off immediately. Maybe they already have a great coach and would like more personal classes with them, or they have a favorite coach they always wanted to train with. There are various options, but your boxing friends will absolutely love them all.

Custom Mitts

What if the friend that can’t stop talking about boxing is actually a coach? Then some personalized mitts can be a beautiful way to show your appreciation. While especially Mexican brands offer great options for personalized gear, we recommend Topboxer – affordable and great quality boxing gear with plenty of options to customize. Make sure to calculate a longer production time ahead, and this one should make the coaches extremely happy.

Hit N Move Vision Headgear

Image: Hit N Move

We all want our combat sports friends to stay healthy and protected. So back to Virginia we go, where the Vision headgear was created by Hit N Move. It is unique in how compact and light it is, while offering great protection against cuts and bruises. It has taken the gyms by storm and is on the wishlist of many boxers. The brand recently released impressive data from SATRA testing that confirmed the protectiveness of the headgear developed in collaboration with Virginia Tech’s helmet lab.

The headgear comes in lots of different colours which makes it perfect for matching with sparring sets – even if the rest of your gear comes from a different brand.

Rival Bag Mitts

Image: Rival

A classic – very affordable and great to perfect and practice your technique. The old school style bag mitts come in a variety of colours and force you to polish up your punching technique. No padding and less wrist support teach the boxer to always turn over their knuckles and make sure the wrist is aligned correctly. There is not much to say about the mitts other than that this is what the greats have used on the heavy bag for decades, long before pad training was even a thing. The effectiveness is obvious and they are a must for developing perfect technique.