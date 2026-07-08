Stop Subsidizing Grown Kids With Six-Figure Salaries

Adult children are moving home more often, sometimes for smart reasons. Debt payoff can be one of them. But generosity without guardrails turns into enabling.

My stance is simple: help should come with clear rules, timelines, and payments. If a 29-year-old earns six figures, living rent-free with parents is not a plan. It’s a stall.

This matters because parents on fixed incomes feel the squeeze. Utilities, groceries, and taxes keep rising. A grown child who refuses to contribute adds stress, not relief.

The Real Issue Isn’t Debt; It’s Entitlement

Dave Ramsey’s method is direct: personal responsibility first. I agree. The problem here is not math. It’s character. A grown son with a strong salary moved home to erase the last $35,000 of private student loans. Good goal. Wrong attitude.

He refused to pay even one bill. Worse, he tried to audit his parents’ spending to avoid doing his part. That is not discipline. That’s freeloading.

“You’re going to pay us $300 a month if you want to live here. Or you can just go live somewhere else.”

That line hits the heart of Ramsey’s approach. Adults pay for their lives. They do not drain their parents to pad their savings.

“It costs money to live. As an adult, it costs money to adult.”

Exactly. If a six-figure earner can’t stomach covering groceries and utilities, the issue isn’t debt payoff. It’s a refusal to launch.

What The Facts Tell Us

Let’s lay out the numbers. This high-earning 29-year-old holds a government GS-13 role. He’s also on active duty, with income that is currently not taxed. His remaining debt is about $35,000. With focused payments, it could be gone in six months.

One host did the napkin math at roughly $5,800 per month. Living at home, that’s more than doable. Yet he declined to pay even a small household bill when asked. That behavior matches a pattern: a broken engagement because he was “too cheap.”

Frugality wins. Stinginess destroys trust. Saving money is wise. Using parents as a long-term subsidy while refusing to contribute is not.

What Parents Should Do Now

Parents can be kind and firm at the same time. Boundaries protect relationships. They also teach adult children how to stand up and pay their way.

Set a deadline to move out. Six months after the debt is paid is reasonable.

Charge a set monthly amount to live at home. Pick a fair number and stick to it.

Require monthly proof of debt payoff. No progress, no stay.

Clarify house rules in writing. Include food, utilities, and chores.

End the arrangement if the goalpost moves. No endless extensions.

These steps turn a vague “stay as long as you want” into a clear plan that respects everyone.

Answering the Pushback

Some will say, “But Dad enjoys having him at home.” I get that. Family connection matters. He can visit for dinner every night and still live on his own dime.

Others will say, “He’s doing the right thing by paying off debt fast.” True, and he can still pay rent. Debt freedom should not be financed by Mom’s grocery bill and rising winter heat.

There’s also the soft argument: he’s disciplined and successful. Good. Then he is capable of paying fairly and acting like an adult.

The Bigger Lesson

Money reveals character. A man who makes plenty but won’t pay a basic bill is not practicing wisdom. He’s practicing avoidance. Ramsey’s advice here isn’t harsh; it’s healthy. Deadlines and payments grow maturity. They also protect aging parents who live on careful budgets.

If you allow a grown child to live free without standards, you train him to stay small. If you set terms and expect progress, you train him to lead his own life.

My Bottom Line

I support parents who open their doors with purpose and limits. No rent-free rides for high earners. Set a move-out date, charge a fair amount, and require monthly updates. If he refuses, it’s time to move on; literally.

Protect your home, your budget, and your peace. Be generous. Be clear. Then hold the line.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much should parents charge an adult child living at home?

Aim for a flat amount that covers the added costs of food and utilities, plus a fair share of housing. Many land between $300 and $800 depending on income and location.

Q: What if the adult child is saving for a down payment?

That’s fine, but only after a clear deadline and house contribution. Savings should not come from shifting real costs to parents who are stretching their budget.

Q: Is it reasonable to require proof of debt payoff?

Yes. Monthly check-ins keep everyone honest and focused. A budget app or simple statement works. No progress should trigger a reset of the agreement.

Q: How do we handle a spouse who wants the child to stay?

Agree on written terms, a firm timeline, and a house payment. The child can still visit often. Boundaries protect the marriage and keep money from driving wedges.