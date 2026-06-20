Success Teaches More Than Failure Ever Will

I used to tell founders to swing the bat. Take the shot. Move. My view has sharpened over time. We learn far more from what works than from what breaks. Failure gives you a caution sign. Success gives you a map. That distinction matters if you want to build something that lasts.

Here’s my stance: action beats analysis, and success is the only reliable teacher. Until you hit, keep swinging. When you do hit, double down. That’s when the real learning starts.

The Myth Of Learning From Failure

There’s a popular line that failure is the best teacher. It sounds wise. It also sets people up to chase pain instead of progress.

“You learn so much from failure. No, you don’t… you still don’t know how to be successful.”

You do learn what not to do. But that’s not the same as knowing what to do next. Patterns from success are repeatable. That’s why momentum matters. Once you see what worked, you can scale it. You can train it. You can hire to it.

Ownership Isn’t Optional

When a company hits a storm, leadership can’t hide. I had a rough stretch with executives. It would have been easy to wallow. My bluntest advisor cut through the noise.

“Looks like you got a lot of snowboarding in… Get the fuck back to work. No one else is running your company for you.”

Harsh? Yes. Useful? Completely. Leaders don’t get rescued. They decide. They act. They take the next hill.

Kill The Drama, Ship The Solution

At home, I take calls. My wife hears more than most. She called me out after one long debate with an executive.

“You guys just talked in circles for forty-five minutes. You had the solution within four. Get the solution done and move on. Do not build a culture of drama.”

She was right. Meetings often reward talk instead of progress. Here’s how I keep us out of the mud now:

Define the decision in writing before the meeting.

Set a 10-minute limit to pick a path.

Assign an owner and deadline on the spot.

Move on. No post-game hot takes.

Simple guardrails stop circular debate and push teams to act.

Advice Is Overrated Without Context

I’m part of YPO. One of the best rules there is this: share experiences, don’t give advice. Why? Because most advice lacks the right context.

“They only have so much context… When you’re getting advice, ask what they’re missing that makes this advice not relevant.”

That frame changed how I listen. Now I filter every suggestion with three checks:

Do they understand my goals and constraints? Have they solved a similar problem at my scale and speed? What key facts do they not know?

If the gaps are big, I thank them and move on. If the fit is tight, I act fast.

Success Stacks, So Keep Swinging

Early on, volume matters. Try more. Ship more. Learn fast. Once you find what clicks, commit hard. That’s where compounding shows up. One win informs the next. You stop guessing and start repeating.

And don’t confuse noise for wisdom. Blunt truth from a mentor can be a gift. A quick correction from a spouse can save a quarter. But only you own the call. You hold the full context. You live with the outcome.

My Playbook, In Plain English

Swing until you hit. Then swing harder.

Study wins more than losses.

Cut drama. Ship solutions.

Filter advice for context gaps.

Own the decision. Own the result.

This isn’t about being reckless. It’s about being decisive. The market rewards action and clarity more than perfect theory.

Here’s my ask: pick one problem you’re circling right now. Set a 24-hour deadline. Make the call. Ship the fix. Then track the outcome and repeat what works. That’s how you build, not just talk.

Success teaches. You decide to attend class.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Aren’t failures useful for growth?

They can show what to avoid, but they rarely show what will win. I focus on spotting and scaling the moves that actually produce results.

Q: How do I know when to stop taking advice?

When the person lacks key context on your goals, numbers, or timing. If the gaps are big, say thanks and trust your informed judgment.

Q: What’s a quick way to reduce drama in meetings?

Start with a written decision statement, cap debate time, assign a single owner, and set a deadline before you end the meeting.

Q: If I haven’t had a clear win yet, what should I do?

Increase your reps. Test more offers, channels, and messages. Keep costs tight, measure fast, and lean into the first thing that shows traction.

Q: How blunt should leaders be with their teams?

Be direct and kind. Share the real situation, choose a path, and back your people. Candor speeds action when paired with clear ownership.