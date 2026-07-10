What the Most Successful Entrepreneurs Know About Turning Tragedy Into Strength

I’ve interviewed hundreds of successful entrepreneurs, CEOs, and investors over the years — for Forbes, GOBankingRates, and my own podcast. And I’ve noticed something surprising: The companies that change lives often start because something changed the founder’s life first.

Very few successful entrepreneurs tell me they simply spotted a gap in the market. More often, the catalyst was something far more personal: a loss, a diagnosis, financial hardship, or a moment that completely changed their perspective.

The most resilient founders I’ve spoken with didn’t go looking for a mission. Their mission found them, usually during one of the hardest chapters of their lives.

Dr. Andre Esteva: Turning Personal Loss Into Medical AI

Few entrepreneurs embody that idea more than Dr. Andre Esteva.

The co-founder and CEO of ArteraAI didn’t set out to build another artificial intelligence company. After watching a loved one battle chronic illness for two decades and later losing his co-founder to cancer at just 48 years old, he became determined to help patients and doctors make better treatment decisions.

Esteva has become one of the leading voices in medical AI, earning a spot on the TIME100 Health list in 2025. Under his leadership, ArteraAI was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions and selected by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator.

Today, ArteraAI’s technology helps oncologists personalize cancer treatment and predict which therapies are most likely to work for an individual patient. The company’s AI is now part of the standard of care for prostate cancer and is reimbursed by Medicare.

When we spoke, what struck me wasn’t his résumé. It was how personal the mission had become. The clarity ArteraAI is trying to provide patients and physicians is the same clarity Esteva wished his own family had. “The best companies solve real problems,” he told me.

In his case, the problem wasn’t theoretical. It was deeply personal.

Rashaun Williams: From Chicago’s South Side to Shark Tank

I heard a similar story from Rashaun Williams when he joined my podcast.

Now a permanent Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank, Williams grew up on Chicago’s South Side, where his father struggled with addiction, and his mother relied on public assistance. The family was evicted more than once.

Williams put himself through Morehouse College, spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs and eventually launched his own venture fund, backing companies including Coinbase, Robinhood, Dropbox and Lyft. Today, alongside his investing career and a stake in the Atlanta Falcons, he runs the Kidman Institute, an organization focused on financial literacy and economic opportunity.

His success wasn’t born from comfort. It came from wanting to solve the problems he experienced firsthand and make sure others had access to opportunities he never did.

Barbara Corcoran: Heartbreak as a Business Catalyst

Then there’s Barbara Corcoran. When she came on my show, she spoke candidly about one of the most painful moments of her life.

Corcoran was a waitress when she met Ramone Simone, the boyfriend who loaned her the $1,000 that launched her real estate career. Years later, after they had built the business together, he left her for her secretary. “I was out. She was in,” Corcoran has said.

For many people, that kind of betrayal would have ended both the relationship and the business dream. Instead, it became her beginning.

Corcoran started over, built The Corcoran Group and eventually sold the company for $66 million. She has often said that without that breakup, she may never have built the business at all. She also spoke to me about helping care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and how those experiences shaped her leadership.

One lesson has remained constant throughout her career: Some of life’s biggest setbacks can become its greatest opportunities.

Suze Orman: Rebuilding After Financial Ruin

Few stories illustrate a rebuild after financial ruin better than Suze Orman.

Before becoming one of the most recognizable names in personal finance, Orman spent years working as a waitress in Berkeley, California. She also carried the weight of a childhood speech impediment and was once told by a school counselor that she wasn’t destined for anything ambitious.

Eventually, customers at the restaurant where she worked loaned her $50,000 to open her own business.

Within months, the money was gone after a broker made reckless investments with her funds. Most people would have walked away from finance forever.

Orman did the opposite.

She talked her way into a job at the very firm that had cost her everything, later won a settlement, and went on to build one of the most influential personal finance platforms in America. When she told me that money is simply a reflection of who you are, it didn’t sound like a motivational line. It sounded like someone who had rebuilt both her finances and herself.

Michele Leahy: Turning Disability and Loss Into a Career of Advocacy

Michele Leahy’s path into entrepreneurship came from a mix of personal circumstance and necessity.

Leahy has spina bifida and is a full-time wheelchair user. After the September 11 attacks, she found herself unable to land work outside the disability community and needed to pay her bills. A disability organization hired her, and she grew into roles as a job coach and supports coordinator. It was in that work that she noticed a gap: many families were focused on the “soft skills” side of supporting a loved one with a disability, but were losing eligibility for benefits simply because they didn’t understand the underlying regulations.

That observation, combined with her own lived experience navigating a disability, shaped the direction of her career. She wanted to help people with disabilities build financial autonomy rather than face poverty, and she saw ways to work within the system, including trusts, to make that possible.

The mission became personal again a few years later. After her mother passed away, Leahy became the primary caregiver for her father as his health declined and he eventually moved into assisted living. When the family sold their home, she used a special needs trust to shelter the proceeds from a Medicaid buyback, preserving the funds for her own long-term needs as someone with a disability herself.

Today, through her company, Leahy Life Plan, she helps parents of children with disabilities navigate Social Security benefits, financial planning and special needs trusts, so their children can be financially secure and access services without losing eligibility for the benefits they depend on.

The Common Thread

These stories are all different. One is about cancer. Another is about poverty. Another is about betrayal. Another is about financial ruin. Another is about disability and caregiving. But they all point to the same lesson.

The entrepreneurs I’ve interviewed rarely built their companies because they found a great business opportunity. They built them because they lived through a problem they couldn’t ignore. Sometimes the experience that breaks you also gives you your purpose.

And if there’s one thing these founders have taught me, it’s this: Your hardest chapter may not be the end of your story. It may be the reason you’re uniquely equipped to build something that matters.

Image Credit: Fuzzy Rescue, Pexels