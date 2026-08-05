Succession Planning Lessons From Nazara’s Founder CEO Exit

Every founder faces this question eventually, and the answer shapes the company’s next decade. This week, gaming firm Nazara Technologies named a new CEO and moved its founder into a new seat, and it puts succession planning back in front of builders everywhere.

I used to tell founders that stepping back feels like losing. It is not. Done well, a handoff frees you to own the vision while a specialist runs the daily grind, and that shift often separates leaders who keep scale as a founder in reach from those who stall out. Here is how to think about it.

What Just Happened at Nazara

Founder Nitish Mittersain is stepping down as chief executive. He stays on as Founder and Managing Director, focused on long-term strategy, portfolio direction, and key relationships. He framed the change as his role evolving, not ending.

Raymond A. Stauffer takes the CEO seat on September 1, subject to approvals. He arrives with deep operating experience, having built mobile publishing companies before joining the group. The table below lays out the swap.

Nazara’s leadership handoff Role Details New CEO Raymond A. Stauffer, effective September 1, 2026 Founder’s new role Founder and Managing Director, leading long-term strategy CEO’s track record Built mobile publishing firms with 254 crore rupees in 2025 EBITDA

The signal for smaller founders is the mindset. Mittersain is not walking away; he is trading one job for another that fits the company’s next phase. That reframing is the whole lesson.

Why Founders Struggle to Let Go

Handing over the CEO title is hard, and not for logical reasons. The company is your identity. Giving someone else the wheel can feel like admitting you were not enough.

Time makes it harder, not easier. The longer you hold every decision, the more the team waits on you, and the deeper the habit sets. Starting early keeps the change from feeling like a crisis.

That instinct is a trap. Research in Harvard Business Review shows the founder-to-CEO transition is one of the toughest moves a company makes. The founders who win treat it as a design choice, not a defeat.

Succession Planning Is a Growth Move

Reframe the whole thing. A strong handoff is not the end of your run; it is fuel for the next stage. Bringing in an operator lets you spend your hours where you create the most value.

It also makes the business sturdier. When one person holds every decision, growth chokes. Writing down how the company runs, the same discipline behind clean startup operations, turns your knowledge into a system that outlasts you.

Build the System Before You Hand Over the Keys

A clean handoff rests on documentation, not luck. Write down how decisions get made, who owns each metric, and what good looks like in every core role. That record turns your instincts into rules anyone can follow.

Then test it while you are still there. Take a week away and see what breaks, because the gaps you find are the exact things a new leader will need. Fix them now, and the transition becomes a formality, not a gamble.

How to Plan Your Own Handoff

You do not need to be Nazara’s size to start. Begin by naming the roles only you fill today, then document how you do each one. That list is the map for any future leader.

Bring in a coach or advisor if you can. An outside voice spots the tasks you cling to, then helps you release them on a schedule, not in a panic. Fresh eyes make the blind spots obvious.

Next, grow the bench. Give your best people real ownership now, and study how other young CEOs made the jump. Leadership is a muscle, and your team builds it only when you let them lift.

The Signs It Is Time

Watch for the tells. If you are the bottleneck on every choice, or you dread the daily operations you once loved, the company may be ready for a dedicated operator. Those feelings are data, not weakness.

Money follows structure too. Buyers and investors pay more for a company that runs well without its founder in every meeting. A clear line of succession is an asset, not an admission.

You do not have to leave to make the shift. Like Mittersain, you can move to strategy while a CEO runs execution. The goal is simple: put the right person in each seat, and give your best idea room to grow.

What is succession planning for a startup?

It is the process of preparing for future leadership changes before you need them. That includes documenting key roles, training successors, and deciding who steps in when you step back.

When should a startup start succession planning?

Earlier than most founders think. Once other people depend on the company, a basic plan for who steps in protects both the team and the mission.

Should a founder stay on after hiring a CEO?

Often, yes. Many founders move into a strategy or chairman role, keeping the vision while a specialist handles daily execution.

Photo by Jo Szczepanska: Unsplash