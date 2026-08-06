Supplement Industry Booms as P&G Buys Thorne for $3.8B

Procter & Gamble has agreed to buy the supplements maker Thorne for $3.8 billion in cash, the company confirmed on August 4, giving the consumer goods giant a fast lane into premium vitamins and personalized nutrition. P&G won the brand from private equity owner L Catterton, and it beat a rival bid from the consumer health firm Haleon.

For founders, a deal this size is a signal, not just a headline. When a global buyer pays a rich price for a wellness brand, it points to where demand and capital are heading. That matters whether you sell products, court investors, or simply track which categories still command a premium while consumer confidence holds firm.

Inside the $3.8 Billion Thorne Deal

Thorne is not a startup. The brand launched in 1984, and it went public in late 2021 at a valuation near $525 million. L Catterton then took it private in 2023 for roughly $680 million.

So P&G is paying more than five times that private-equity price just three years later. The transaction is all cash, and it is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The bidding war matters as much as the price. Haleon also chased Thorne, and competition among deep-pocketed buyers is what pushed the figure to $3.8 billion. A contested auction tells you demand for proven wellness brands is real.

Thorne will also join a P&G health unit that already owns Metamucil, Align, and New Chapter. Because the buyer knows the category and the supply chain, integration should move quickly. Here are the core numbers behind the deal:

P&G-Thorne deal at a glance Detail Figure Purchase price $3.8 billion, all cash Thorne 2021 IPO valuation ~$525 million L Catterton take-private, 2023 ~$680 million Expected close Q4 2026

Why the Supplement Industry Is Attracting Big Money

The supplement industry has moved from a niche to a mainstream growth engine. Large consumer companies want recurring revenue, loyal buyers, and healthy margins, and vitamins can deliver all three. As a result, P&G would rather pay a premium than build a trusted brand from scratch.

Consumer habits are driving the shift. People increasingly spend on prevention, energy, and healthy aging, and they stick with brands they trust. That loyalty produces the predictable, repeat revenue that large acquirers love.

This deal also fits a clear pattern. In April, Unilever bought the greens brand Grüns for $1.2 billion, and now P&G has gone bigger with Thorne. Two major wellness deals in a few months show that this is a priority, not a side bet.

Trust is the hidden asset here. Supplements sit under specific federal rules for dietary supplements, so science-backed brands carry real weight with buyers. Strong retention and steady small business marketing are what turn that trust into the recurring revenue acquirers prize.

What Founders Can Learn From the Exit

The clearest lesson is simple. A durable brand is an asset, not an expense. Thorne spent four decades earning credibility, and that reputation is what made it worth billions.

You do not need a huge budget to begin. Consistent quality, clear positioning, and a loyal customer base form the foundation, and you can build brand authority long before you reach scale. Acquirers reward brands that customers already believe in.

Pricing power is the payoff. A trusted brand can charge more without losing customers, and that margin is exactly what a buyer models when it sets a price. Build the trust first, and the pricing power follows.

Think about your category, too. Wellness, nutrition, and health products are drawing buyers right now, so founders in those spaces have unusual leverage. Even so, the fundamentals matter more than the trend, because trust travels across every category.

What to Watch Next in Wellness M&A

Expect more bidding wars. Haleon lost this round, yet it and other buyers still want a larger wellness footprint. The next strong supplement brand could draw several offers, and that competition can lift valuations across the field.

Watch comparable deals if you plan to raise or exit. When strategic buyers pay premiums, investors take notice, and those benchmarks help set prices for smaller players. Meanwhile, keep an eye on how smoothly P&G folds in Thorne, since a clean integration would encourage even more deals.

Finally, treat this as a map of where value is pooling. Categories that earn repeat purchases and real loyalty tend to attract capital next. If you are choosing what to build, that pattern is worth studying.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did P&G buy Thorne? P&G wants faster growth in health and wellness. Thorne brings a trusted supplement brand, loyal customers, and premium pricing that fit its existing healthcare lineup.

What does the deal mean for small brands? It confirms that credible wellness brands can command high valuations. That raises the ceiling for founders who build trust, quality, and repeat demand.

Photo by laura adai: Unsplash