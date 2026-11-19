A supply chain attack on November 16 turned a popular website testing tool into a malware delivery system for 178 organizations, according to Scott Helme, who is a security researcher at Report URI. Attackers slipped their own code into customer projects on Optimizely Web, the experimentation platform that brands such as Zoom, CNN, GitLab and HSBC use for A/B tests, so visitors to those pages loaded the rogue script.

For a young company, the uncomfortable takeaway is simple. None of the affected brands had their own servers breached, yet their customers were still exposed. If your site loads code from a marketing, analytics or chat vendor, you carry a version of that risk today.

How the Rogue Code Reached So Many Brands

Optimizely Web asks each customer to embed a small JavaScript file hosted on the vendor’s delivery network. That file can carry a custom code field that fires on all pages it’s on. Report URI says the attacker edited that field throughout many unrelated accounts while leaving all other items inside the file looking normal.

Because the file still came from Optimizely’s own domain and certificate, browsers were treating the file as though it was legitimate. Researchers scanned 1,611 distinct segments and were able to find 188 that were infected, and these were tied to 178 organizations. They suspect the real total is larger, and nobody has yet explained how one actor gained edit access to so many accounts.

What the Malicious Script Did to Visitors

The payload bundled several tools at once. It replaced cryptocurrency wallet addresses on pages and in the clipboard, captured card details entered in a site’s native checkout fields, and grabbed screenshots along with readable cookies. On older iPhones and iPads, it also tried to load known iOS exploit kits.

Card numbers entered through hosted payment frames from providers like Stripe or Adyen stayed out of reach. That detail matters for anyone deciding how to accept payments. By the evening of November 16, attacker wallets had collected roughly $7,040, and researchers have no visibility into how many cards were taken.

Why Lean Teams Are Especially Exposed

Startups lean on outside scripts because they save months of engineering time. A single landing page might load a testing tool, a chat widget, an analytics tag and a heatmap service. Each one runs with the same power as code your own team wrote.

That convenience carries a cost few founders budget for. A breach traced to your site can mean refunds, chargebacks, card network penalties and an awkward email to every customer. Templates from an AI website builder can add scripts too, so audit what ships with them.

The Browser Rules That Blocked the Payload

Report URI also tested 256 hosts run by affected organizations against a browser defense called “Content Security Policy,” or CSP. The results show how rarely companies lock this setting down.

How affected sites fared against the payload (Source: Report URI) Outcome Organizations Sites with no policy in place 68 Policy let malware and data theft through 50 Theft stopped, wallet swapping still ran 17 Malware fully stopped 24

Allowing the Optimizely domain alone did nothing, since the bad code originated from the same domain. The protected sites listed only the script sources they truly needed. Settings that let a trusted script pull in other scripts, or that permit eval, opened the door anyway. Treat vendor access the same way you treat API key security.

A Practical Checklist for This Week

List every outside script your site loads, and remove anything nobody can explain.

Review which people, tokens and integrations can edit vendor dashboards, then rotate credentials.

Move card entry into a hosted payment field from your processor.

Add a restrictive CSP in report-only mode first, then enforce it.

Mark session cookies HttpOnly so page scripts cannot read them.

Write these steps into your incident plan the same way you would document an email backup plan. Assign an owner and a review date so the list does not gather dust.

Optimizely confirmed the breach through its status page, and Report URI says every infected file was clean by late November 16. The attacker’s main domains are being taken offline. Still, the company has not explained how one actor reached so many separate accounts.

Look for a full post-incident report and any new guidance about tighter access controls. If your company used Optimizely Web that day, treat card data typed into your personal forms as possibly exposed. Tell affected customers early, because silence usually costs more than candor.

Supply Chain Attack FAQ

Is my startup safe if we never used Optimizely?

Not automatically. Report URI tied the same actor to an earlier wave that spread through other marketing scripts, so audit every vendor tag you load.

What should people who visited affected sites do?

Install iOS 18.7.3 or even possibly newer operating systems on iPhones and iPads, or version 26.3 and up on the newer release line. Double-check all transfers of crypto that you made that day, and watch card statements for odd charges.