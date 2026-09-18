Talent Acquisition Software Meets a 244-Applicant Flood

If hiring has felt heavier lately, the numbers back you up. Boomband launched across New England on Tuesday, a new piece of talent acquisition software from Jeff Taylor, the person who built Monster.com and put the help wanted ads online in the first place.

Taylor is unusually direct about his role in the mess. He says the move to digital worked so well that it buried every system underneath it, and layering AI on that foundation made things worse rather than better. For a small team without a recruiting department, that collapse is not abstract. It is why your last job post produced 300 resumes and no obvious hire.

The application flood is real, and it doubled

Postings averaged 244 applicants last year. Back in 2022 that same figure sat at 116. Over that same stretch, the load reaching any one recruiter climbed 412%, and the time needed to fill a role stretched 37% longer.

More candidates did not produce better hiring. It produced slower hiring. Job seekers now spend an average of 6.6 months searching, often with no response at all, while on the other side only 21% of recruiters feel confident their systems are not screening out people who could do the job.

Those two facts describe one problem. Everybody has more volume than they can read, so both sides lose.

Trust is the part that should worry you

Volume alone would be manageable. Volume you cannot verify is different.

Around 66% of hiring managers report catching a candidate who leaned on AI dishonestly while applying. Gartner goes further still, forecasting that by 2028 one in four applicant profiles globally will be fabricated.

For a ten-person company, one bad hire is a meaningful share of payroll and months of momentum. This is why founders who know numbers before hiring tend to move carefully rather than quickly when the funnel suddenly looks full.

What Boomband is actually offering

The platform opened with close to 500,000 roles refreshed daily, covering office-based, hybrid and fully remote positions. Coverage spans about 300,000 employers and some 8 million workers, reaching Boston, Providence, Hartford, Worcester, Manchester and Portland.

The hiring squeeze, 2022 to 2025 Measure Then Now Applications per opening 116 (2022) 244 (2025) Volume per recruiter Baseline Up 412% Time to fill a role Baseline Up 37% Average job search — 6.6 months

Candidates build a profile Boomband calls a Dossier, which covers skills, side projects and turning points rather than a chronological job list. It lives at a URL the person owns and keeps between jobs. Employers get four products sold separately or bundled, including direct sourcing, amplified job signals, a verified company profile and a view of alumni and past applicants.

Matching keys on meaning instead of keyword overlap, and the search works both ways, so a role can surface a person as readily as a person surfaces a role.

What a small team should take from this

You do not need to adopt a new platform to fix the underlying problem. You need to stop optimizing for volume.

Write the posting so it repels the wrong people. Name the salary band, the actual first 90 days, and the two skills that genuinely matter. A narrower post that draws 25 serious applicants beats a generic one that draws 300 you will never read.

Then verify early instead of late. A 20-minute paid exercise tied to real work sorts candidates faster than another round of interviews, and it sidesteps the authenticity problem entirely. Companies that do this well tend to be the same ones that make top talent stay, because the honesty starts before the offer.

The broader market context

Hiring conditions are already tight for smaller employers, and monthly small business hiring data has been soft for most of the year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks openings and separations monthly, and that data gives you a cleaner read on your local market than any vendor’s launch announcement.

Read the launch as a symptom rather than a solution. When the person who digitized job listings says the system he built is breaking, the signal is that everyone is rebuilding around trust and fit instead of reach.

Where this goes next

Boomband says New York and New Jersey come next, so expect similar regional launches from competitors through 2027.

The more useful thing to watch is whether portable, candidate-owned profiles catch on. If they do, the leverage shifts toward workers, and companies will compete on being legible to good candidates rather than on posting in more places.

Meanwhile your own process is the thing you control this week. Tighten the post, shorten the loop, and test the work.

Why are job postings getting so many applicants?

Easy-apply tools and AI-assisted applications let candidates submit to far more roles in less time, so volume climbed without any rise in genuine interest.

How can a small business screen candidates without a recruiter?

Use a short paid work sample early in the process. It filters faster than resume review and it is much harder to fake.

Is talent acquisition software worth it for a ten-person company?

Usually not at full price. A tighter job description and a structured work trial solve most of the problem for free.