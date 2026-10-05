Tariffs Canada Fallout: Canadians Are Skipping US Goods

Canadian shoppers are voting with their wallets. A Research Co. poll taken September 21 to 23, 2026 found that 58% of Canadians go out of their way to skip US-made products when another option is available.

That number is up 3 points since June. For any founder who sells across the border, tariffs Canada policy debates are no longer just political noise. They are a customer behavior you can measure. Here is how to think about it calmly.

What the Latest Canadian Poll Found

About 1,003 adults took part, and the results carry a possible swing of 3.1 points either way. So the headline result is reliable, though small differences between groups deserve caution.

The same poll shows that 65% of Canadians back how Prime Minister Mark Carney is handling the tariff dispute, a gain of 5 points. In other words, public support for the current approach is rising, not fading. That suggests the behavior may last.

Politics plays a role as well. Liberal and NDP voters are far more likely to avoid American goods than Conservative voters. If your Canadian customers lean one way, your exposure may differ from the national average.

Who Is Avoiding American Products

Avoidance is not spread evenly. Older Canadians are the most likely to switch, while younger adults are somewhat less likely.

Share avoiding US goods when alternatives exist Group Share Ages 55 and up 70% Ages 35 to 54 54% Ages 18 to 34 50% 2025 Liberal voters 71% 2025 NDP voters 76% 2025 Conservative voters 46%

The takeaway is simple. Even the lowest group sits at 46%, so this is a broad pattern and not a niche one.

Age also matters for your marketing. If your core buyers are under 35, the pull may be weaker, but you should not assume it is gone. Half of that group still avoids American goods.

What This Means for Cross-Border Sellers

Here is how to think about it. If Canadians are one of your customer groups, your risk comes from substitution. When a shopper sees a similar product made elsewhere, the American label can lose.

That risk is higher for products with many alternatives, such as household goods, snacks, and basic apparel. It is lower for specialized items where few substitutes exist. Pull your Canadian sales by product category and compare the last two quarters.

Also look at where you sell. A brand that sits on a large Canadian retailer’s shelf faces different pressure than a direct-to-consumer shop. Retail buyers may drop a product because customers are asking for local options, and online shoppers may simply filter for Canadian-made items.

Costs matter too. Tariffs and customs paperwork can raise your price, and shipping delays hurt reviews. For a closer look at the paperwork side, see our note on customs bond shortfalls.

Trade Diversification Is the Bigger Signal

The poll also shows where Canadians want to go next. Majorities favor more trade with the European Union and with Australia and New Zealand, at 77% each. About 53% would even consider starting a process to join the EU.

That does not mean Canada will leave American suppliers overnight. However, buyers and retailers are exploring new partners, and habits formed during a dispute can outlast it. The legal backdrop has also shifted, as our coverage of Supreme Court tariffs rulings shows.

A Practical Plan for Your Canadian Revenue

You do not need to panic or rebrand. Work through these steps in order. The Canada market overview from the International Trade Administration is a solid reference for rules and market conditions.

Measure first. Track Canadian orders, returns, and customer reviews each month.

Track Canadian orders, returns, and customer reviews each month. Compete on clarity. Show shipping times, duties, and prices in Canadian dollars so buyers face no surprises.

Show shipping times, duties, and prices in Canadian dollars so buyers face no surprises. Lower friction. Local payment options cut abandoned carts. Our overview of cross-border payments tools covers some choices.

Local payment options cut abandoned carts. Our overview of cross-border payments tools covers some choices. Test a partner. A Canadian distributor or fulfillment partner can reduce delivery times and customs headaches.

Finally, keep your tone respectful. Customers who feel pressured by a political argument may leave faster. A brand that stays helpful and clear about pricing usually keeps more trust than one that comments on the dispute.

Watch the next Research Co. update. If avoidance keeps climbing, plan for a longer shift. If it levels off, a modest response may be enough.

Cross-Border Sales FAQs

Should I stop selling to Canada?

Probably not. Most sellers should measure their own results first, since the poll describes attitudes and not your actual sales.

Does the boycott affect services too?

The poll focuses on goods, so software and services may behave differently. Check your own churn and conversion data.

How fast could this change?

Attitudes moved 3 points in a few months, so a shift can happen quickly in either direction. That is why monthly tracking beats a yearly review.

Can a small brand compete without lowering prices?

Often yes. Faster delivery, clear duties, and strong customer service can matter as much as price, especially for buyers who already like your product.