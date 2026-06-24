6 things your team actually hears when you say “We’ll figure it out”

Every founder has said it.

A customer asks for a feature you haven’t built yet. A key hire falls through. Revenue comes in lower than expected. The roadmap suddenly looks more like a rough sketch than a plan. In moments like these, “we’ll figure it out” can feel like the most honest thing you can say.

The problem is that your team often hears something very different.

In the early days of a company, uncertainty is unavoidable. Nobody expects a founder to have all the answers. What people do expect is clarity about what happens next. When “we’ll figure it out” becomes a default response, it can unintentionally create confusion, anxiety, or even doubt among the people working hardest to help build the business.

Understanding how your words land is one of the most underrated leadership skills in entrepreneurship. Here are six things your team may actually hear when you say, “we’ll figure it out.”

1. “There isn’t really a plan”

Most employees understand that startups operate in uncertainty. What makes uncertainty manageable is believing there is a process behind the chaos.

When leaders repeatedly say “we’ll figure it out” without explaining the next steps, team members may assume no real plan exists. They stop seeing strategic flexibility and start seeing improvisation. That distinction matters because people can handle difficult circumstances far better than they can handle ambiguity without direction.

A stronger approach is to acknowledge the unknown while outlining the path forward. Something as simple as, “We don’t have the answer yet, but we’re testing three options this week,” creates confidence because it shows movement instead of drift.

2. “You want us to solve this ourselves”

Sometimes that interpretation is exactly what you intend. Great founders empower teams to make decisions and take ownership.

The challenge is that ownership without support can feel like abandonment. If a major problem lands on a team’s desk and the response is simply “we’ll figure it out,” employees may wonder whether leadership is providing guidance or quietly passing responsibility downstream.

Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, has written extensively about the importance of communicating clearly during difficult periods. One of the biggest leadership mistakes he observed was assuming employees interpreted messages the same way executives intended them. They often do not.

When assigning ownership, clarify what support is available. Teams become more effective when they know where their authority begins and where leadership will step in.

3. “Things are worse than we’re being told”

Humans naturally fill information gaps with stories. Unfortunately, those stories are often more negative than reality.

Imagine your company misses an important growth target. Leadership responds with “we’ll figure it out.” Employees immediately start connecting dots. Is runway shrinking? Did a major customer leave? Is fundraising struggling? Even when none of those concerns are true, silence creates room for speculation.

Research on organizational communication consistently shows that uncertainty fuels workplace anxiety more than bad news itself. Most people would rather understand a difficult reality than wonder about ten possible disasters.

Founders sometimes avoid specifics because they want to protect morale. Ironically, transparency usually does a better job of preserving trust.

4. “Our priorities might change tomorrow”

Startups pivot. Markets evolve. Customer feedback forces adjustments. Nobody joins an early-stage company expecting perfect stability.

However, if “we’ll figure it out” appears in every strategic discussion, employees may start questioning whether current priorities will survive the week. They become hesitant to commit fully because they are unsure whether today’s project will still matter tomorrow.

This creates a hidden productivity tax. People spend more time protecting themselves from wasted effort than driving meaningful outcomes.

One useful framework is distinguishing between uncertainty and commitment. You can be uncertain about the future while remaining committed to current priorities. Communicating that distinction helps teams move confidently even when the destination is still evolving.

5. “Leadership is overwhelmed”

Founders carry an enormous mental load. Hiring, fundraising, product development, customer acquisition, and cash flow all compete for attention at the same time.

Your team knows this.

What they may not realize is how much pressure sits behind the scenes. When “we’ll figure it out” becomes a frequent response, employees can interpret it as a sign that leadership is stretched too thin to engage deeply with the issue.

This perception matters because confidence often flows from the top of an organization. If team members believe leaders are overwhelmed, they may become more cautious, risk-averse, or distracted by concerns about the company’s future.

That doesn’t mean pretending everything is perfect. It means pairing honesty with action. A statement like, “This is challenging, but here’s what we’re focusing on first,” communicates resilience rather than stress.

6. “You don’t want difficult questions”

Perhaps the most damaging interpretation is that leadership is shutting down discussion.

Many founders use “we’ll figure it out” to keep momentum moving. They want to avoid getting stuck in endless debate. Yet employees may hear a different message: stop asking questions.

Over time, this can discourage valuable feedback. Team members become less likely to raise concerns, challenge assumptions, or share uncomfortable truths. That’s dangerous because startups depend on information flowing quickly throughout the organization.

Amy Edmondson, whose research on psychological safety has influenced organizations around the world, found that teams perform better when people feel safe speaking up about risks and uncertainties. Leaders play a major role in creating that environment.

The best founders welcome tough questions even when they don’t have complete answers. They replace defensiveness with curiosity and uncertainty with dialogue.

The real message your team needs

The phrase “we’ll figure it out” isn’t inherently bad. In fact, entrepreneurship often requires exactly that mindset. Every successful company has navigated moments where nobody knew the answer in advance.

What separates strong leadership from accidental confusion is what comes next. Your team doesn’t need certainty. They need context. They need to understand how decisions will be made, what priorities matter most, and where the company is headed right now.

Founders rarely have all the answers. The goal isn’t perfection. It’s helping your team feel that even when the path is unclear, you’re navigating it together.